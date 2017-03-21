XIMEA Cameras With Sony IMX255 And IMX253 Sensors Are Now Available

XIMEA xIC camera line

It started with models based on IMX174, IMX252 and IMX250, and now XIMEA has made accessible to the general public the first units with Sony CMOS IMX255 sensor providing 8.9 Mpix at 43 Fps, as well as cameras using the Sony IMX253 sensor with 12.4 Mpix at 31 Fps. The newcomers are part of the xiC line of cameras enhanced with the ever popular USB3 interface: https://www.ximea.com/en/products-news/usb3-camera-sony-pregius-cmos

All Sony’s models from the IMX family based on the Pregius™ technology have Global shutter and are able to supply 8, 10 or 12 bit high quality pictures with the Dynamic range higher than 70 dB, extraordinarily low noise, exceptional light sensitivity and remarkable color reproduction, at a speed much higher than Sony CCD equivalents.

To leverage the impressive image quality of the newest Sony sensors and their high speed using USB3, XIMEA has cast these ingredients into an extra small form factor housing, measuring only 26 x 26 x 33 mm and weighing just 38 grams. Power requirements are as low as 3 Watt which allows the cameras to be bus powered directly through the USB3 cable.

The interface is specified as “USB 3.1 Gen 1” and there is no practical difference from the well-known USB 3.0, still ensuring a high bandwidth of 5 Gbit/s. XIMEA offers various types of connectors - the default being standard USB 3.0 Micro-B, but it is also possible to supply camera variations with the new USB Type-C or Flex line connector ideal for embedded vision systems.

Free of charge, the XIMEA API/SDK supports Windows, Linux, Mac OSX and the most popular Machine Vision Libraries including MVTec Halcon, National Instruments Labview, OpenCV and Mathworks Matlab. An interesting option is the combination these miniature cameras with Linux ARM boards to further enhance the mobility of the overall system package.

Next level of speed, unbeatable form factor, attractive price, compatibility and customizability make XIMEA USB3 Vision cameras stand out from the crowd and will also make your applications shine.

About XIMEA

Drawing on two decades of experience in the industry, XIMEA offer consists of state-of-the-art cameras with USB 3.0, USB 2.0, PCI Express and FireWire interface as well as X-RAY, Hyperspectral and Thunderbolt™ technology enabled cameras.

For more than 20 years XIMEA has developed, manufactured and sold standard or OEM cameras for machine vision applications in motion control, assembly, robotics, industrial inspection and security, as well as scientific grade cameras for life science and microscopy.

The main distinction is based on extremely robust way the cameras are built while still providing highest speed like for example the USB3 Vision camera line. Learn more about XIMEA at http://www.ximea.com