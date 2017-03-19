Limbs & Things: Improving Endoscopic Performance

Endoscopy Training System The ETS product offers the practitioner at all levels the opportunity for deliberate practice. Having been part of the L&T development team, I have seen firsthand how it will help achieve proficiency in those hard to master flexible endoscopy skills

The Endoscopy Training System (ETS) has been developed in collaboration with the Development Team at the National Capital Region Simulation Consortium and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) / Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Department of Surgery*. The collaboration was accomplished through a cooperative research and development agreement facilitated by The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc.

Led by Air Force Colonel (Dr.) E Matthew Ritter MD, FACS (associate professor and vice chair for Education at USU, and a leading Surgical Endoscopist) and his team, the ETS trainer provides a stepwise instructional program for acquiring five essential skills to perform a successful flexible endoscopy – scope manipulation, tool targeting, retroflexion, loop management and mucosal inspection.

The ETS product will allow the students to master the skills associated with forthcoming requirements to ensure all surgeons certified by the American Board of Surgery (ABS) have completed a standard curriculum in the use of endoscopic techniques. (This applies to those who complete their residency training for the academic year 2017-18, and onwards).

“The ETS product offers the practitioner at all levels the opportunity for deliberate practice. Having been part of the L&T development team, I have seen firsthand how it will help achieve proficiency in those hard to master flexible endoscopy skills,” said Robin Wootten, Chief Learning Officer.

On the Limbs & Things booth #105 at SAGES, delegates will be able to both see and try the product firsthand with the use of a standard scope.

Priced at $8,500 the trainer offers a cost-effective training platform for use within the hospital and training environment. The product is now available in the US and Canada.

*Development team: Lead by Dr E Matthew Ritter MD, FACS. Other initial development team members include Dr. Tiffany C. Cox MD, Dr. Kristen D. Trinca MD, and Dr. Jonathan Pearl, MD, FACS.

Limbs & Things was established in Bristol, England in 1990 by medical artist Margot Cooper. The business focuses on the development, manufacture and sale of medical training products for healthcare professionals and students worldwide. They are committed to working in close collaboration with clinicians globally to produce realistic task trainers, that enable more competent and confident professionals, with the ultimate aim of improving patient outcomes and reducing medical error.

Limbs & Things have offices in the UK, US, Australia and Sweden, as well as partnerships with distributors worldwide.

For more information on Limbs & Things please contact Alice Hodges at alice.hodges(at)limbsandthings.com