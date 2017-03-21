A store without pets is NOT a REAL Pet Store

Pets Warehouse®, the performance-driven, family run retailer with the largest assortment of pet supplies in the U.S. will expand from its five New York locations, via new pet store franchise opportunities. The brand is targeting pet-loving entrepreneurs with a passion for helping others.

“The 40-plus-year-old brand has seen booming growth,” said Bob Novak, who founded Pets Warehouse in 1974. Per the 2015-American Pet Products Association’s (APPA) National Survey, 65% of U.S. households have a pet, which equates to 79.7 million homes attributing to $ 62.75 billion annual industry sales and growing by 4.1% annually.

Don’t hesitate to inquire—the company has already received unsolicited requests to secure several prime locations. Investors will discover numerous profit-making incentives with a Pets Warehouse franchise, a competitive buy-in rate, and multiple service lines. The franchise agreements will include start-up and on-going training and support, purchasing power, facility design and much more. In addition to in-store sales, Pets Warehouse franchisees will share unique sales and profits from a proprietary E commerce website PetsWarehouse.com, offering 45,000 pet supply items for dogs, cats, aquarium fish, birds & reptiles in the U.S.

Who should apply? A pet supply store offers the perfect situation for individuals, investors and family operations. Franchisees can expect their initial investment to be between $225,000 and $425,000, including a $45,000 franchise fee. Early birds will enjoy a reduced fee of $35,000 offered to the first six franchisees. Candidates should have a strong love of pets and, although helpful but not essential, retail and/or marketing experience.

Pets Warehouse franchisees have some leeway in designing their stores, including special services that are meaningful to them, such as in-home aquarium maintenance, holistic pet food sales, and self-serve dog baths. Novak’s philosophy is, “It’s all about the animals. We specialize in aquarium fish & other pets, a strong dog and cat rescue/adoption encouragement theme, but never the sale of puppies.”

About Pets Warehouse

The company founded in 1974, and today Pets Warehouse is one of the industry's top pet retailers. Stores and website feature the latest products, the best deals, and information to help pet owners make informed selections. Its extensive website was ranked #2 by Yahoo Internet Life magazine and as the third most visited site by NPD, marketing research company.

To learn more contact Stefan Silverman VP Franchise development at PetsWarehouse(at)gmail(dot)com, (855) 217-9800 or visit Pets Warehouse

Media Contact:

Connie Jankowski

Public Relations Account Executive

Phone: (714) 357.2069

conniejankowskipr(at)gmail(dot)com