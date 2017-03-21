Connance, a leading provider of healthcare predictive analytics solutions, has partnered with CareWire, a text-first, mobile patient engagement solution provider, to integrate a new set of predictive analytics into CareWire’s HIPAA-compliant messaging platform for patients. Connance and CareWire are piloting the solution and anticipate general release of the enhanced capabilities in Q4.

CareWire will incorporate the Connance predictive analytics solution into its existing platform to further enhance messaging tactics and personalize interactions. Insight into each patient’s socio-demographic and behavioral profile allows CareWire to tailor interactions throughout the continuum of care—including post-surgical/treatment and chronic disease management—to offer the specific programs and interventions that address individual patient needs. For example, if the analytic highlights transportation challenges, the platform will automatically include messages that offer provider sponsored links to transportation alternatives.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control, socio-demographic and behavioral factors impact up to 70 percent of consumer health,” said Randy Hawkins, Connance chief medical officer. “Access to transportation, financial stability, and food security are factors providers need to understand if we’re going to improve patient outcomes, especially when it comes to managing chronic diseases such as diabetes or congestive heart failure.”

“In today’s mobile-centric world, patients expect communications regarding their health to be timely, relevant and personalized,” said Ken Saitow, president and chief executive officer of CareWire. “Adding the power of predictive analytics from Connance makes our patient engagement solution smarter and better at activating patients—helping them take the next step in their treatment plan to stay on track towards a positive outcome.”

Beyond meeting Meaningful Use requirements, value-based care is driving the requirement for healthcare organizations to engage with patients both inside and out of the clinic. Customized text messages personalized to the unique attributes of patients improves impact in meeting compliance and quality objectives and ensuring that important steps in the care plan such as follow up appointments and medication adherence are not missed.

About Connance, Inc.

Connance is the healthcare’s industry leading provider of predictive analytics solutions that personalize the financial and clinical experience for patients. Transforming the revenue cycle and value-based care delivery, Connance leverages data science, integrated to workflow to drive enhanced performance. Connance delivers Patient Pay Optimization, Reimbursement Optimization and Value- Based Risk solutions that combine our data, hospital data and consumer data to stratify patients based on social determinants to predict behavior and provide actionable insights to improve net income and patient outcomes. Connance solutions connect more than 500 hospitals, over 1000 physician practices and other clinical locations, and more than 80 collection agencies nationwide creating the largest research database of its kind. See http://www.connance.com for more information.

About CareWire

CareWire is a comprehensive mobile communication platform that drives healthcare consumer engagement and activation throughout the continuum of care. Information is delivered to consumers and their care teams at precisely the moment it is most relevant – keeping everyone up-to-date and on track with the plan of care. The company’s text-first approach takes advantage of the immediacy and simplicity of text messaging helping healthcare organizations reach a broad audience – regardless of socioeconomic status or age. Including hyperlinks within the messages serves as a gateway to additional resources such as portals, self-service registration and CareWire’s proprietary HIPAA compliant web applications that support the secure exchange of protected health information. The combination of the consumer mobile experience and powerful tools that enable staff to monitor all messaging, observe and react to responses in real time, manage flow and send messages on-demand results in lowers costs, improved adherence and an enhanced consumer experience. Visit http://www.carewireinc.com or call 888.744.8950 to explore the possibilities.

