TrueCommerce is the clear leader in this segment, and we are thrilled to be recognized by them for the second year running. This shows that our joint strategy is sound and very profitable for both companies.

TrueCommerce, a HighJump company and global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has recognized NexTec Group with a Partner of the Year award for the second consecutive year. A leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and business intelligence (BI) solutions, NexTec Group was awarded for outstanding growth, industry knowledge and customer satisfaction in April 2016 and retained this highly competitive ranking in 2017.

“NexTec is consistently keeping its position on the top of the Sage-based solutions ecosystem,” said Haitham Ghadiry, vice president of sales and marketing for TrueCommerce. “That is why we are again awarding them as one of our key partners in the Sage-based solutions market. The NexTec team is constantly displaying its in-depth knowledge of the commerce network market while exhibiting both a strong business acumen and deep understanding of customer needs. As TrueCommerce continues rapid market expansion, we look forward to mutually profitable cooperation by combining our unique solutions with the NexTec Groups’ offerings.”

NexTec is a recognized authority on Sage-powered platforms. The company has been named to the Sage President’s Circle and Million Dollar Club for the past six consecutive years.

“We see promising performance in the Sage-compatible trading partner connectivity platforms market,” said Chris Williamson, vice president - Sage ERP for NexTec. “TrueCommerce is the clear leader in this segment, and we are thrilled to be recognized by them for the second year running. This shows that our joint strategy is sound and very profitable for both companies. Additionally, our happiest customers are leveraging TrueCommerce for their EDI, which is the most important factor as far as I’m concerned.”

TrueCommerce partners benefit from access to market-leading solutions, first-class support and attractive margins. Additionally, partners get the opportunity to work with a wide range of deployment scenarios. TrueCommerce solutions are compatible with all major ERP systems without any additional integration software investments. In addition to Sage, TrueCommerce supports Intuit, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, SAP and other leading packages.

The TrueCommerce Partner of the Year Award honors top-performing value-added resellers for their overall sales, professionalism, participation and customer feedback.

About NexTec Group

Founded in 1994, NexTec Group has a team of over 100 employees around the US and Canada. We specialize in providing companies with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP); Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Business Intelligence (BI) solutions tailored to specific industry and functional needs. We leverage industry standard technologies and integrate our products with best-of-breed reporting and analytical tools to deliver robust, affordable end-to-end application solutions suited to your business. For more information about NexTec Group, our solutions and our technical consulting and implementation services, please visit nextecgroup.com.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce, a HighJump company, revolutionizes trading partner connectivity by linking suppliers, retail hubs and end consumers in one global commerce network. With our flexible, integrated and fully managed service solutions, customers of any size can easily connect with any trading partner while enjoying the peace of mind of a proven service platform that reliably handles tens of millions of transactions annually without the need for any customer interaction.

From the factory to the warehouse, from distributor to retail storefront, achieve new levels of business connectivity and performance with the world’s most complete trading partner platform.

TrueCommerce: Connect. Integrate. Accelerate.

For more information, visit http://www.truecommerce.com.

About HighJump

In almost every industry, buyers are becoming more fickle, and more demanding. For logistics executives, effectively meeting buyer needs has become a relentless quest for speed and agility. Traditional supply chain solutions – siloed, complex and hard-to-implement – no longer suffice, as competitors find ways to deliver goods faster and more profitably.

In today’s “now” economy, HighJump helps you stay agile, with adaptable, connected solutions that harness the power of your trading partner community. From the warehouse to the storefront, from the desktop to the driver’s cab, we can help you achieve new levels of supply chain responsiveness, performance and profitability.

HighJump’s suite of warehouse management, business integration, transportation management and retail/DSD solutions form a complete, powerful and adaptable platform that allow you to drive growth, customer satisfaction and revenue.

HighJump: supply chain accelerated.

For more information, visit https:http://www.highjump.com

HighJump is a trademark of HighJump Software Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.