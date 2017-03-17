HNTB promoted Rob Troup to transit and rail market sector leader for the Northeast Division. Rob’s deep understanding of the complexities impacting the region’s transit systems and expertise in maximizing existing rail infrastructure is of great value to our clients

HNTB Corporation has promoted Rob Troup to transit and rail market sector leader for the Northeast Division. An HNTB vice president, based in the Philadelphia office, he joined the firm in 2016.

Troup has more than 35 years of public transportation experience with a focus on developing comprehensive engineering and operational solutions to improve multimodal transit infrastructure and services. He has significant experience managing high-density transit design, operations, maintenance and construction in heavily urbanized environments such as the Northeast corridor and the New York metropolitan region.

“Rob’s deep understanding of the complexities impacting the region’s transit systems and expertise in maximizing existing rail infrastructure is of great value to our clients as we work to improve safety, add needed new capacity, and modernize overburdened rail transit systems,” said Mike Sweeney, PE, HNTB Northeast Division president.

In his new role, Troup’s focus is client development as well as the management of engineering and design for rail and transit projects in the northeast region.

Prior to joining HNTB, Troup was the deputy general manager of operations for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority where he was responsible for all aspects of engineering, maintenance and operations for Metro Rail and accessibility transit services. He also worked with Amtrak, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New Jersey Transit and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Troup holds the certification of Engineering Technician from the United Kingdom Engineering Council. He is a graduate of Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama with an associate’s degree in applied sciences, and also graduated from Delaware Technical and Community College, Stanton, Delaware with an associate’s degree in engineering technology.

HNTB’s Northeast Division rail transit practice has more than 300 multi-disciplined professionals located in New York City; Albany, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Chelmsford, Massachusetts and Philadelphia. The firm is currently involved in many of the region’s most visible and important rail projects, including serving as program manager for New Jersey Transit in the implementation of Positive Train Control technology, construction manager for the renewal and rehabilitation of New York City Transit’s Sea Beach line as well as numerous other projects for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, the Southeast Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, and Amtrak among others.

