Seton Hall Law to Welcome Former U.S. Attorney, Paul J. Fishman

Seton Hall University School of Law welcomes Paul J. Fishman, former U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, as a Distinguished Visiting Fellow. Mr. Fishman resigned his post last Friday, March 10 after seven-and-a-half years of service as U.S. Attorney, and more than 21 years with the United States Department of Justice.

Mr. Fishman received an honorary degree from Seton Hall Law in 2011 and comes to the law school with a distinguished history of public service and substantial accomplishments as a practitioner. He will guest lecture in classes, meet informally with students, and serve as a keynote speaker in Seton Hall Law’s globally recognized healthcare compliance program.

According to Dean Kathleen Boozang, “Access to someone with Mr. Fishman’s experience is a rare opportunity for those interested in public service careers, the practice of criminal law, or the compliance profession. He is already well known among students who have interned in the U.S. Attorney’s Office as a fabulous mentor who impresses upon them their duty of practicing law with integrity and a commitment to fairness and justice. His energy and intellect are the ingredients for a very successful classroom presence.”

Mr. Fishman was nominated by President Barack Obama as U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey in June 2009 and was confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate in October 2009. In addition to his service as U.S. Attorney, Mr. Fishman served as the Vice Chair and Chair of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee (AGAC). The AGAC is a committee of U.S. Attorneys that advises the Attorney General of the United States on policy and management issues affecting the U.S. Attorney’s Offices around the country.

Mr. Fishman started his career as a law clerk to Judge Edward R. Becker of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. He served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney from 1983-1994, and held the positions of Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division, Chief of the Criminal Division, and First Assistant U.S. Attorney during that period. He then served as a senior advisor to the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States from 1994-1997. From 1998-2009, Mr. Fishman was a partner at Friedman Kaplan Seiler & Adelman where he handled complex civil litigation and headed the firm’s white collar practice.

He received his J.D. from Harvard Law School and B.A. from Princeton University.

