ACHC International Accredits 1st Home Care Provider in Middle East

Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) International is pleased to announce it has accredited We Care Home Health Center, its first home care provider in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“We are thrilled to have begun accrediting home care providers in Abu Dhabi,” said José Domingos, ACHC’s Chief Executive Officer. “This milestone represents ACHC International’s goal of providing the best possible experience to organizations seeking accreditation and related services in non-US regions. We look forward to expanding our accreditation services throughout the Middle East and beyond.”

In February, ACHC International began conducting surveys in Abu Dhabi in response to the 2016 decision by Health Authority Abu Dhabi (HAAD) to require accreditation for all home care providers. ACHC International created specific home care standards that are relevant, realistic, and aligned with HAAD requirements and industry best practices. For more information, please visit achcinternational.org.

Surveys in Abu Dhabi are being conducted by ACHC International Surveyors who are experienced home care providers. They take a consultative approach to accreditation, offering evidence-based best practices to help improve business operations while keeping patient care and safety top of mind.

ACHC International has partnered with a local representative, Ashore Consultancy for Health and Safety (ACHS) in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, to provide world-class customer service in order for home care providers to receive the best possible experience.

Established in 2016, ACHC International is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACHC, a not-for-profit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. The organization has U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Deeming Authority for Home Health, Hospice, and DMEPOS, and a Quality Management System that is certified to ISO 9001:2008. Personal Accreditation Advisors, relevant standards, competitive pricing, and a friendly, consultative approach make ACHC the provider’s choice for accreditation. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

For more information on ACHC’s accreditation programs or to download ACHC accreditation standards, visit achc.org, email customerservice(at)achc.org or call (855) 937-2242.