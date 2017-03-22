DragonPlate Expands Carbon Fiber Telescoping Tube Line

Carbon Fiber Telescoping Tubes

DragonPlate, the maker of high quality carbon fiber components, has broadened their offering of carbon fiber telescoping tubes to include three new types: Standard, Rugged and Deflection Optimized. These three types have been specifically developed to meet the variety of needs of extendable pole applications. Materials can be purchased to construct your own telescoping tube or finished telescoping tube assemblies can be purchased.

Standard telescoping tube assemblies are constructed using either telescoping uni-directional or telescoping twill carbon fiber tubes in combination with anodized aluminum collets. Both rigid and lightweight, the standard line of telescoping tubes provides great versatility due to the breadth of diameter and length options. These assemblies are intended for light-duty applications where the end of the pole will not be heavily loaded.

Rugged telescoping tube assemblies are constructed from hybrid carbon fiber fabrics. The combination of additional wall thickness and hybrid twill and uni-directional material provides a more robust construction without sacrificing rigidity. The clamp-style tube connectors are appropriate for both high bending and high axial load applications, and are user-adjustable to ensure adequate clamping force is provided and repeatable without the need for further adjustments in the field. Available in lengths up to 8 feet long, and allows the use of high modulus carbon fiber tubes, providing up to 3 times the stiffness of a standard telescoping tube.

Deflection optimized telescoping tubes are engineered using Nastran FEA composite modeling. Unlike the standard and rugged lines, optimized telescoping tube systems make use of a proprietary blend of materials, providing an ideal balance between weight, strength, and stiffness. DragonPlate works with customers to analyze a specific application and develop an optimized solution.

In addition to telescoping tubes, DragonPlate offers many end of tube connectors to attach various devices and accessories. These modular connectors bond into the end of the telescoping tube assembly and allow for attachment of devices via a 1/4"-20 thread. A common application would be a camera or video camera such as a GoPro™. DragonPlate can also make custom end effectors for telescoping tube assemblies to suit any application.

Customers interested in designing their own telescoping tube can download a Carbon Fiber Telescoping Tube Designer that will provide estimates of cost for building the tube assembly.

For more information on carbon fiber components, visit http://DragonPlate.com

For more information on carbon fiber engineering, visit http://Element6Composites.com