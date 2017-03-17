Charity Navigator Four Star Charity Charity Navigator differentiates charities like ours for being an efficient and transparent organization. This gives donors greater confidence in the charitable decisions they make," said John McCabe

Charity Navigator, America’s premier independent charitable organization evaluator, has awarded Shriners Hospitals for Children® with its prestigious Four-star award. Such distinction recognizes Shriners Hospitals for Children for its sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency. Only 25 percent of the evaluated charities have received the coveted Four-star award, thus signaling that Shriners Hospitals for Children outperforms the majority of charities in America. The Four-star rating is Charity Navigator’s highest possible rating, indicating that Shriners Hospitals for Children adheres to best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way.

“We are honored to have attained Charity Navigator’s highest distinction. This Four-star designation is so coveted because it distinguishes Shriners Hospitals for Children from more than 1.5 million American charities,” said John McCabe, Executive Vice President, Shriners Hospitals for Children. “Charity Navigator differentiates charities like ours for being an efficient and transparent organization. This gives donors greater confidence in the charitable decisions they make.”

This is the third recognition that Shriners Hospitals for Children has received in the past year in the philanthropy category. Shriners Hospitals for Children was ranked the 91st largest charity in the world by The Chronicles of Philanthropy and the 53rd largest charity in the U.S. by Forbes Magazine.

“Receiving this rating gives Shriners Hospitals for Children even more credibility among our donors and displays our commitment to living our mission and helping transform the lives of as many children as possible,” McCabe said.

For more information about Shriners Hospitals for Children, visit Shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

For more information about Charity Navigator, visit Charitynavigator.org

About Shriners Hospitals for Children

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a health care system with 22 location in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Our staff is dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to age 18 with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families’ ability to pay. Within these broad service lines, many types of care are provided. For example, some locations offer reconstructive plastic surgery, treatment and craniofacial abnormalities or care for sports injuries. Generally, care is provided until age 18, although, in some cases, it may be extended to age 21. All services are provided in a compassionate, family-centered environment.

About Charity Navigator

Founded in 2001, Charity Navigator has become the nation's largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. Charity Navigator's rating system examines two broad areas of a charity's performance; their Financial Health and their Accountability & Transparency. Forbes, Business Week, and Kiplinger's Financial Magazine, among others, have profiled and celebrated Charity Navigator’s unique method of applying data-driven analysis to the charitable sector. We evaluate ten times more charities than our nearest competitor and currently attract more visitors to our website than all other charity rating groups combined, thus making us the leading charity evaluator in America. Our data shows that users of our site donated more than they planned to before viewing our findings, and in fact, it is estimated that last year Charity Navigator influenced approximately $10 billion in charitable gifts.