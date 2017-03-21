TVision Insight's Quarterly Attention Report for Brands Television Ads

TVision Insights, the leader in measuring eyes on screen attention to every second of programming and advertising on television, today released its inaugural Quarterly Attention Report. The report showcases attention data across demographics, commercials, and programming, covering October 1 - December 31, 2016.

Key among the findings:



Geico, Verizon, and Walmart captured the most overall attention to their television ads

People under the age of 18 paid the least amount of attention to both TV programs and their ads

CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend captured the most attention out of all primetime broadcast programs

Specific ads for Jack in the Box, Honda, and Prudential were the most attention-grabbing, across all dayparts

CNN was the most likely channel to be watched with multiple people in the room

Fuller House secured the top spot for OTT-exclusive shows, by attention

“Attention is the starting point for effective advertising communication, offering a potential step for consumers to be influenced by marketers’ messages. No communication can happen if people aren’t paying attention, no matter how evolved targeting or measurement of outcomes becomes,” said Gerard Broussard, Principal at Pre-Meditated media. “TV attention metrics have the potential to inform content and media investment decisions.”

All rankings and data are based off of TVision’s ability to measure eyes on screen attention. This is done using an opt-in panel who have installed proprietary, privacy-safe hardware & software allowing for passive monitoring of their television viewing behaviors. The result is person-level measurement data reported second-by-second when people pay attention or leave the room. Media buyers and sellers both use TVision’s attention data to make smarter decisions around messaging, media plans, programming, and valuing inventory.

“While the industry transacts on the quantity of people reached, it is attention that truly leads to impact. You cannot be influenced by an advertisement if you are not paying attention,” said Dan Schiffman, CRO at TVision Insights. “We are thrilled to launch our Quarterly Attention Report to provide a snapshot of who is truly winning the attention game on TV, and help advertisers and media sellers understand the rapidly evolving quality landscape.”

Data in the report is based on viewer behaviors from 7,500 people across 2,000 panelist households in Boston, Chicago, and Dallas.

To view the full report, visit tvisioninsights.com/quarterlyattention.

About TVision Insights

TVision Insights is a television attention measurement company pioneering the way brands, their agencies, TV networks and OTT platforms determine the true value of their video content and advertising. The company’s core technology uses data science and motion capture technology to passively assess “eyes on screen”, the single most accurate way to measure person-level engagement with video content. Founded by two MIT alumni, TVision Insights is a venture-backed company headquartered in Boston, MA with offices in New York and Tokyo.