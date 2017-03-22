Hair Club Opens 2nd Location in Kansas

Hair Club Wichita We are excited to announce the opening of our second center in Kansas, which will provide hair loss solutions to an even larger audience in the state.

Hair Club will now be offering hair loss solutions to the population of the biggest city in Kansas at its new center in Wichita. Hair Club is the largest provider of all-proven hair loss solutions in the United States.

Founded over 40 years ago, Hair Club has provided hair restoration services to nearly 600,000 people in North America and has grown to more than 100 offices in the U.S.

A new concept in small salons, this Hair Club facility is located at 8301 East 21st St. North, Suite 360, Wichita, KS 67206.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our second center in Kansas, which will provide hair loss solutions to an even larger audience in the state,” says Regional Vice President Adam (AJ) Clinkenbeard. “With this new facility, we are testing a salon concept that highlights convenience and can expand to meet the needs of the local population.”

Contemporary and upscale describe this beautiful new 1,952 square foot salon that also features “green” construction options, including LED lighting.

For more information about the Hair Club Wichita Center, including services offered and driving directions, please view Hair Club’s website.

Hair Club offers proven hair loss solutions for women and men, including non-surgical hair replacement and laser therapies. Surgical hair restoration is offered through the affiliated physicians of Bosley Medical Group.

About Hair Club:

Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America’s number one provider of proven hair loss solutions. For more than forty years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has nearly 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world’s leading provider of total hair loss solutions. Aderans brands in the U.S. include Bosley Medical Group. Professional hair transplantation services provided by the affiliated physicians of Bosley Medical Group. Please note that no procedures are performed at Bosley until the patient has been examined, diagnosed and accepted for treatment by a Bosley physician.