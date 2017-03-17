Woolpert has been awarded the Google Cloud 2016 Fastest Growing Company Award for Maps Customer Success for North America. This award recognizes Woolpert for its demonstrated sales, marketing, technical and support excellence to help customers of all sizes transform their businesses and solve a wide range challenges with the adoption of Maps.

Woolpert helps customers navigate the Google Maps for Work licensing process and advises them on the proper implementation of the Google Maps API within their Cloud solutions.

The national architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm saw its Google sales grow 250 percent in 2016, as compared to 2015. The firm’s sales were $3.25 million for its Google division and just shy of $150 million overall last year.

Woolpert, which has been a Google for Work Partner since March 2015 and a Google for Work Premier Partner since last summer, also was named a Premier Partner in the Google Cloud Program for 2017.

Jon Downey, director of the Google Geospatial Sales Team at Woolpert, said he is honored by this recognition and excited to see dynamic growth.

“This award represents our continued commitment to our Google partnership, and our ability to steadily grow in this market,” Downey said. “What sets Woolpert apart in the Google Cloud ecosystem is that approximately half of our firm’s business is geospatial, so this extension of our work makes sense. We’re not a sales organization and we’re not here to push software. We’re here to help.”

This extensive geospatial background enables Woolpert to add value and dimension to its Google Cloud services.

“We don’t just have the knowledge related to the Google data and deliverables, but we have a professional services staff capable of elevating that data,” he said. “We’re able to offer consultation on these services and that takes the relationship a step further, benefitting all involved.”

Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Strategic Alliances at Google Cloud Bertrand Yansouni said partners are vital contributors to Google Cloud’s growing ecosystem.

“Partners help us meet the needs of a diverse range of customers, from up-and-coming startups to Fortune 500 companies,” Yansouni said. “We are proud to provide this recognition to Woolpert, who has consistently demonstrated customer success across Maps.”

About Woolpert

Woolpert is a national architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm that delivers value to clients by strategically blending engineering excellence with leading-edge technology and geospatial applications. With a dynamic R&D department, Woolpert works with inventive business partners like Google and Esri; operates a fleet of planes, sensors and unmanned aerial systems (UAS); and continually pushes industry boundaries by working with advanced water technologies, asset management, Building Information Modeling (BIM) and sustainable design. Woolpert’s mission is to help its clients progress—and become more progressive. For over 100 years and with 23 offices across the United States, Woolpert serves the needs of federal, state and local governments; private and public companies and universities; energy and transportation departments; and the United States Armed Forces. The firm currently is doing business in all 50 states and in five foreign countries. For more information, visit woolpert.com or call 937-531-1258.