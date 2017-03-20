Health Information Management Studies - Parker University “We are so excited that Parker University is the first university in the DFW area and only one of three in the entire state of Texas to offer a CAHIIM accredited Health Information Management program” - Janell Gibson, Vice President of Academic Operation

Parker University becomes the first university in the DFW area to offer a CAHIIM accredited Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Information Management (HIM). Health information management professionals connect people, processes, technology, data and information security in the health care environment. HIM graduates work with cutting-edge technology to manage people, processes, systems, and big data. They keep our health information accurate, organized and secure. Earning a degree in health information management will prepare students for multiple career paths.

“We are so excited that Parker University is the first university in the DFW area and only one of three in the entire state of Texas to offer a CAHIIM accredited Health Information Management program,” says Janell Gibson, Vice President of Academic Operations. She adds, “Upon completion of our program, our graduates will be eligible to sit for the Registered Health Information Administrator (RHIA) certification. This is great news for hospitals, doctors’ offices, imaging centers, and X-Ray labs – virtually any health care facility in need of qualified health information managers.”

CAHIIM, The Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education, specializes in serving the public interest by enforcing quality accreditation standards for Health Informatics and Health Information Management educational programs.

CAHIIM program accreditation assures students and employers that graduates have completed a rigorous curriculum and have earned the expected knowledge and skills relevant to today’s electronic health record environment.

The Health Information Management field continues to grow with a 17% increase in jobs in the next ten years. Graduates can expect more than 56,300 relevant jobs to be filled with a median salary of $94,500.* The job market includes health care facilities such as hospitals, physician practices, acute-care centers, nursing homes and more.

For more information about Parker University’s HIM program, please visit http://www.parker.edu or call 972.438.6932.

About Parker University

Dallas-based Parker University is one of the world's leading educators of health and wellness professionals. Founded in 1982, this private, nonprofit, institution prepares men and women for a variety of careers in the practice, business and technology of health care. For more information about Parker University, visit http://www.parker.edu.

# # #

*https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/medical-and-health-services-managers.htm