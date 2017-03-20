“We’ve committed $100,000 in direct payments and services to help clients discover innovative ways to upgrade their technology infrastructure while saving massive amounts of energy.”-Jason Harris with CeraNet

CeraNet, Inc., a leading Green Data Center and Managed Solutions Provider located in Columbus, Ohio, was identified as a top performing solutions provider for 2016 in the AEP Ohio Energy Efficiency and Data Center programs. CeraNet was awarded multiple individual awards throughout the year totaling over 420,000 kWh of energy savings. Energy savings were calculated from the difference in power draw between older physical servers and the newer high efficiency cloud servers that replaced them. These awards provide incentive payments that CeraNet uses to fund client upgrades. Clients were able to upgrade their infrastructure to CeraNet’s high availability cloud computing servers, reduce costs, and minimize their environmental impact.

CeraNet engineers also worked to identify additional energy saving opportunities within the physical data center infrastructure using cool white roof coatings and specialized data center floor layout with spot cooling to save an additional 450,000 kWh of utility power. These solutions help minimize the power needed to cool the data center, as well as reduce load on the utility grid during peak times. State of the art solutions like these allow CeraNet operate at a higher efficiency than most data centers and in turn charge much lower rates for equipment colocation and power.

CeraNet recently launched an initiative to drive 1,000,000 kWh in energy savings for 2017 through an ongoing partnership with clients and AEP Ohio. Jason Harris with CeraNet stated, “We’ve committed $100,000 in direct payments and services to help clients discover innovative ways to upgrade their technology infrastructure while saving massive amounts of energy.” These funds will be used to help clients transition from old inefficient physical servers to new high efficiency equipment that power cloud computing solutions. “We offer free expert assistance that enable organizations to develop comprehensive IT infrastructure solutions that not only give them more for their IT budget, but also show them how they can be environmentally friendly at the same time,” added Mr. Harris.

CeraNet was founded in 1996 and is located in Columbus, Ohio. CeraNet is in business to help clients solve complex business issues and create innovative e-business solutions in the most economical and environmentally sustainably way. CeraNet's core data center infrastructure solutions are based on its HybridPLUS services that allow you to combine your colocation equipment, dedicated physical equipment, and high availability cloud computing solutions into one seamless, easy to use control panel. CeraNet provides advanced expert technical consulting and management services with experienced engineers to help support your systems and business needs. For more information about CeraNet, please visit http://www.cera.net.