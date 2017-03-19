Free People to Open in Westport, Connecticut

Lifestyle brand, Free People will open a new store in Westport, Connecticut on March 24th, 2017. The store will be 6,017 gross square feet.

The new boutique will be designed in the brand’s ‘Studio’ concept, highlighting the more rugged side of the Free People girl. Designed to feel like her personal workshop, the space features a mix of rugged elements and feminine details throughout. Customers will be welcomed through a steel storefront system with custom door hardware. Atop a white painted brick façade, a large brass ‘Free People’ sign will greet customers through double doors. Inside the space, white oak flooring will be installed, changing direction to follow the architectural elements of the detailed ceiling overhead. Douglas fir slats span between the existing steel beams on the pitched ceiling which also help delineate the space for easy customer navigation. Towards the back of the boutique, 8 fitting rooms with distinctive coin curtains will be installed, illuminated by special woven lanterns and natural light in the common area. Customers will be able to check out via a 4 point of sale cash wrap which features a bead board back wrap with soft maple shelving which displays the Free People girls’ most favorite collections. Distinctive wall finishes, including mica plaster walls, white washed brick, blackened steel accents and the use of skylights emphasize the workshop theme.

An array of clothing, intimates, beauty, movement and shoes will be available at the new store. Clothing highlights include one pieces, mini dresses, knit tops, embellished pieces and more. Layering tops, soft bras, camis and sets will be carried in the intimates’ section. Sneakers, sandals, boots, and loafer styles will all be represented in the shoe department. Movement pieces from true workout wear to pieces to take you to and from the gym are on location as well as a curated collection of beauty and wellness product.

Join us to preview the new store on March 23rd from 6-8PM. Refreshments and light bites will be served by Terrain as well as a special appearance from Crème Collective. Make sure to RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/676521495860104/

Each Free People store offers personalized shopping experiences from a team of expert stylists. Free People Westport customers can schedule a one-on-one appointment with their favorite stylist, as well as interact and gain inspiration through the brand’s online Style Community, FP Me.

The new location will be located at 645 Post Rd. E., Unit 415, Westport, CT 06880. Store hours are Sunday 11AM-6PM and Monday-Saturday 10AM-6PM

For more information, images, to request an interview, or to discuss a TV opportunity, please call Katerina Patouhas at 215-454-3871 or email kpatouhas(at)freepeople(dot)com.

Free People is a specialty clothing brand featuring the latest trends and vintage collections for women who live free through fashion, art, music, and travel. The brand offers a wide range of products from apparel, to accessories, intimates, outerwear, and beauty – all reflecting a high level of quality, invoking attributes of femininity, spirit, and creativity in its design. Free People is distributed globally via direct channels including the Free People Global site, the Free People UK site, and the Free People China site as well as specialty boutiques, top department stores, and the brand’s free standing retail locations in the U.S. and Canada.