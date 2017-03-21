MidAtlantic Farm Credit Names New Chief Credit Officer

Bill Rutter, Chief Credit Officer for MidAtlantic Farm Credit Having been with the Farm Credit System for nearly 20 years, I’m accustomed to the cyclical nature of the business, and feel confident about our strong position in the marketplace.

MidAtlantic Farm Credit recently announced the promotion of Bill Rutter to Chief Credit Officer. He is located in the association’s Westminster, Maryland headquarters office.

“As Chief Credit Officer, I am looking forward to continuing to support our local agriculture industry and finding new ways for us to help our members,” says Rutter. “Having been with the Farm Credit System for nearly 20 years, I’m accustomed to the cyclical nature of the business, and feel confident about our strong position in the marketplace. It’s great to work for a lender that it committed to agriculture in good times and bad.”

Rutter joined Farm Credit in 1998 as a loan officer. His most recent position was Vice President – Special Assets/Agribusiness Manager. He has been serving as the interim Chief Credit Officer since October 2016, and transitioned fully to his new role on March 1.

“I’m excited to announce Bill as our new Chief Credit Officer,” says Tom Truitt, CEO of MidAtlantic Farm Credit. “While serving in the interim position for the past few months, he brought a new perspective to the role, which is greatly appreciated. I’m looking forward to working with him to find ways to better serve our customers.”

About MidAtlantic Farm Credit

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers. It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. The co-op has over 11,100 members and almost $2.6 billion in loans outstanding. MidAtlantic has branches serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.