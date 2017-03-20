Payscout CEO, Cleveland Brown, discusses the new partnership with Ontario Systems. We are committed to this partnership and look forward to achieving our mission, ‘to support the entrepreneurial dream one transaction at a time.'

Ontario Systems, a leading software provider to the healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM), accounts receivable management (ARM) and government (GOV) markets, announced it will move 6-year partner Payscout, Inc. to its Platinum Partnership program today, in recognition of Payscout’s continuous delivery of innovation to Ontario’s customer base, and alignment with strategies best serving the two companies’ mutual customers. Payscout is a global payment processing provider that has helped Ontario Systems’ customers reduce payment costs, improve conversions for global payment acceptance and enhance customer service.

“We view our partnership with Ontario Systems as a continuing collaboration that provides a foundation for providing innovative solutions and exceptional service experiences to our customers,” said Cleveland Brown, Payscout CEO. “We are committed to this partnership and look forward to achieving our mission, ‘to support the entrepreneurial dream one transaction at a time.’”

The move to Platinum Partner status will enable Payscout to leverage Ontario Systems’ full portfolio of software, services and business process expertise, for which they have been recognized as the worldwide leader in the ARM industry. Ontario Systems will continue to provide compliance and strategy guidance to help customers grow their receivables management operations, enabling better service for merchants in the ARM industry, and in turn, a more user-friendly, customer-centric model for consumers.

“Ontario Systems forms strategic partnerships to ensure we are on the leading edge, and that our customers receive the best resources available to the market,” says Steve Scibetta, Ontario Systems Senior Director of Business Development. “Our Platinum Partners are leaders in their industries, delivering solutions to our joint customers with distinction and integrity. We’re proud to include Payscout among this important group.”

About Payscout, Inc.

“Payscout Supports the Entrepreneurial Dream One Transaction at a Time.”

Payscout is a global payment processing provider covering six continents by connecting merchants and consumers via credit, debit, ATM, and alternative payment networks. What differentiates Payscout is its mission, “to support the entrepreneurial dream one transaction at a time.” Payscout achieves this by being a thought leader in the payments industry. Its “Go Global Now” technology platform gives merchants instant access to 100+ countries, billions of consumers and trillions of dollars. Payscout offers payment processing solutions for brick-and-mortar and ecommerce transactions, and has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specializing in online/ecommerce retailers with a predominant proportion of card-not-present (CNP) transactions; it is one of the few providers to deliver a true global payment solution that encompasses all merchant risk verticals. Customers can access Payscout’s credit card processing services via a state-of-the-art, web-based user portal and through direct interactions with highly-trained experts. In addition to supporting thousands of clients across a multitude of industries and all 50 American states, Payscout maintains global partnerships with VISA USA, Bank of America Merchant Services, VISA Europe, VISA Latin America, VISA Asia Pacific, MasterCard Worldwide, China Union Pay, Deutsche Bank, and First Data. Payscout was recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing privately-held companies in 2014, 2015, and 2016, ranking #2,416 in 2014, #434 in 2015, and #383 in 2016 on Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 500/5000 list. Within the financial services industry, Payscout placed #140 in 2014, #24 in 2015, and #27 in 2016. Payscout was also ranked #17 among medium-sized companies on Entrepreneur’s Top Company Cultures list for 2017. For more information, visit http://www.payscout.com.

About Ontario Systems

Ontario Systems, LLC is a leading provider of revenue recovery software and solutions to the revenue cycle management (RCM), accounts receivable management (ARM), and government markets. Established in 1980 and headquartered in Muncie, Ind., Ontario Systems also has a location in Vancouver, Wash., and employees in 27 states. Ontario Systems offers a full portfolio of software, services and business process expertise, including product brands like Artiva HCx™, Artiva RM™, Contact Savvy® and RevQ. Ontario Systems customers include 5 of the 15 largest hospital networks who actively manage over $40 billion in receivables collectively, as well as 8 of the 10 largest ARM companies and more than a hundred state and municipal governments in the U.S.