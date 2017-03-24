PROSHRED® Chicago Adds 12th Truck and New Service Area

With the new truck and expanded service area, we will get to our customers quicker and service them more efficiently

PROSHRED® Chicago is excited to announce the addition of a new mobile shredding truck to its fleet as of June 2017. In addition to the new truck, the local shredding company is also expanding its service area to include Rockford. With these recent developments, PROSHRED® Chicago is solidifying its position as the go-to shredding provider in the greater Chicago area.

The new mobile shredding vehicle will be an Alpine 720 V-Maxx 33, the fastest pierce-and-tear mobile vehicle on the market. Says PROSHRED® Chicago owner Rodney Quasny, “The Alpine shreds using a cross-cutting action which makes the reconstruction of the destroyed documents nearly impossible”. The vehicle will mark the twelfth in the company’s already-expansive fleet of mobile shredders. Continues Quasny, “Onsite shredding really is the only way to positively guarantee the secure destruction of sensitive information.”

In tandem with the new truck purchase, PROSHRED® Chicago has recently expanded its Chicagoland coverage area to include Rockford, IL. The company now offers mobile shredding service from the Wisconsin border all the way to Michigan City, Indiana. “We, of course, do a lot of business in the metro Chicago area,” explains Quasny, “but many of our customers don’t realize we offer service all the way out to the far edges of Chicagoland and beyond.”

PROSHRED® Chicago specializes in providing a wide array of document and electronic media destruction services. Servicing both businesses and individuals, the company offers onsite document destruction for one time purges or ongoing scheduled service. Drop off / Walk-in service is offered at the Tinley Park location. “We truly believe in operating the most advanced mobile shredding company in the region,” says Quasny, “With the new truck and expanded service area, we will get to our customers quicker and service them more efficiently.”

PROSHRED® Chicago is a franchise of PROSHRED®, a national leader in mobile shredding services with over 34 localized branches in the United States. PROSHRED® Chicago is locally owned and operated out of Tinley Park, IL and has a branch office in Schaumburg IL. The franchise focuses on affordable, reliable onsite shredding services for small to medium sized businesses.

For more information on PROSHRED® Chicago, contact the team at 1-708-263-4292 or visit their website at http://www.proshred.com/chicago.

