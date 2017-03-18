Some of Osaka's Many Coffee Brewers With Osaka it is always so much more then design, it is about finding the perfect balance between aesthetics and performance.

Much like wine, the flavors of coffee are nuanced and vary greatly. Osaka believes that in order to fully enjoy coffee it is not just the source of the beans or the method of roasting. If brewed incorrectly the results will not be satisfactory. With Osaka’s brewers, guides and tips, anyone can learn to really enjoy a cup of coffee brewed perfectly. View this line of expertly crafted coffee brewers at the 2017 International Home + Housewares Show, March 18-21, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Ill.

From Traditional Siphons and Cold Brew Drippers to Pour-Over Brewers, there are many different brewing methods. For those that are curious what the difference is and which one might be suitable for personal use, Osaka is the booth to visit at #IHA2017

Osaka’s coffee-enthusiastic designers have developed, tasted and tested the current products and have reached what can only be described as coffee-brewing-perfection. With Osaka it is always so much more than design, it is about finding the perfect balance between aesthetics and performance. Come view Osaka's range of fashionable yet effective brewers at booth S-453.