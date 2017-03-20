GetEducated.com​ 2017 Rankings for Sociology & Human Services Master's Degrees

GetEducated.com, a consumer group that publishes rankings and reviews of the best online colleges, has released their Best Buy report ranking the best colleges offering regionally-accredited online master's in Sociology and Human Services on the dimension of college affordability.

California State University-Dominguez Hills, ranked #1 on the GetEducated.com online master's in human services and sociology program rankings with the average student paying $10,757 for an online Master of Arts in Negotiation, Conflict Resolution & Peacebuilding. By comparison, the average cost for a regionally-accredited online master's in Sociology or Human Services in the recent national survey was $19,282.

The GetEducated.com online college rankings is based on a survey of higher education costs at 30 regionally accredited universities offering 35+ online programs.

In all, just over 15 schools received the Best Buy designation, each offering below average degree costs. The most expensive degree came in at $31,745, nearly three times that of the #1 Best Buy, California State University-Dominguez Hills.

Of the schools on the full report, the top 10 programs are:



California State University-Dominguez Hills ($10,757)

Stephen F. Austin State University ($11,039)

New Mexico State University ($11,142)

University of Oklahoma ($12,594)

University of Nebraska-Lincoln ($13,319)

Concordia University-Saint Paul ($13,608)

Arizona State University ($15,060)

Wilmington University ($15,215)

Saint Joseph's College-New York ($15,711)

University of Florida ($15,740)

"It's no secret that prospective students are facing rising education costs," says Tony Huffman, President of GetEducated.com. "Our research provides the full spectrum of degree-specific costs across all schools offering online Human Services and Sociology degrees so the student can Get Educated before they enroll."

The GetEducated.com Best Buy team creates a truly reliable system of scientific rankings using the most extensive list of available online degrees. Total full-time tuition is meticulously calculated—including fees—for the most accurate total cost. Rankings cannot be purchased, and therefore factually showcase a true comparison of similar degrees across multiple institutions. Online schools do not pay to be included as reports are editorially independent and open to any regionally accredited or candidate college that offers a master's degree that is available 80-100% through online learning and open to enrollment by the public.

Browse online human services and sociology degrees at GetEducated.com.

ABOUT: Founded in 1989, GetEducated.com is a consumer group that publishes objective rankings of the best online colleges and degrees.

CONTACT: Tony Huffman, President, thuffman(at)perdiaeducation(dot)com. Website: http://www.geteducated.com