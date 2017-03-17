Clark Gareau and Ossian Batchelder, employees of Belknap Landscape, recipients of the Tree Care Industry Association’s 2016 Safety Standout Awards. Clark and Ossian have fostered relationships with our clients through their leadership, professionalism and communication, relationships are a large part of Belknap’s customer experience.

Clark Gareau and Ossian Batchelder, employees of Belknap Landscape, were awarded the Tree Care Industry Association’s 2016 Safety Standout Awards. These awards are given to employees and teams who do their jobs remarkably and consistently well, especially in regard to safety protocols.

For over thirty years, the TCIA has been recognizing companies, their employees and crews for admirable actions in the safety arena. “I’m honored to receive this award but I like to think of our tree crew as a team. We take on a lot of risk in this job and I’ve always felt that by making each crew member feel like more than just an employee, we build relationships that are focused on watching out for each other’s safety,“ says Clark, Certified Arborist. The TCIA is a leading tree care association that develops safety and education programs, standards for professionals in the industry and also focuses on creating a culture of safety within its companies.

A large part of safety in the highly hazardous tree care industry is communication, with each other and with the customers regarding the process and the practices that are put in place by the tree care crew. Mark Smith, Tree Care Department Manager commends his crew’s efforts, “Clark and Ossian have fostered relationships with our clients through their leadership, professionalism and communication, relationships are a large part of Belknap’s customer experience. They have helped raise the safety standard of the arboricultural world and our clients are usually the first to acknowledge their efforts.”

In addition to being Certified Treecare Safety Professionals, Belknap Landscape is also accredited by the TCIA. To earn their accreditation, they’ve undergone on-site audits of their professional and business practices and they’ve met strict criteria for professionalism, employee training, state and federal regulations, business ethics and customer satisfaction.

“We’re incredibly proud of Clark and Ossian for being recognized by the TCIA for their dedication to safety. With our accreditation, we’re monitored on a yearly basis for safety and these two practice it daily. I can’t say enough about of the level of detail to which our crews follow to ensure their safety and the safety of others,” says owner, Hayden McLaughlin.

Belknap Landscape Company is a family owned business that has been operating out the Lakes Region of New Hampshire since 1988. Belknap is an award winning landscape company offering design and build services, lighting, tree work and irrigation services for commercial and residential properties. They are members of the National Association of Landscape Professionals, NH Lakes Association, Snow and Ice Management Association and the NH Home Builders Association. To find out more about Belknap Landscape, visit their website or Houzz.