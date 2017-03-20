John Kromer

Redefy, the real estate experience for buyers and sellers, has expanded its services in Orlando and Tampa to South Florida, including Cape Coral-Ft Myers and the Gold Coast – Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Redefy has appointed John Kromer as Regional Director over the state, overseeing brokerage operations and expansion.

Redefy home sellers in Florida no longer spend thousands in commissions to list their homes, and instead have seen better financial returns with the Redefy flat fee model. Redefy empowers home sellers and buyers to maximize their experience with an expert team of agents, a proprietary technology platform, transaction transparency and major savings.

Redefy’s new Regional Director of Florida, John Kromer, has a real estate career that spans more than 30 years. John’s career began with General Homes Corporation, where he worked in sales and construction management. He obtained his Florida Real Estate Broker's license in 1986 and State Certified Appraiser's license in 1989. John later founded and led a team of 48 associates in one of the most successful real estate brokerages in the Tampa Bay area. John is a member of the Tampa, Orlando, Ft. Myers and Greater Ft. Lauderdale Board of REALTORS®.

John graduated from the University of South Florida, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Pre-Law and Political Science. Complementing his professional activities is his active involvement in the community: he has served as Vice President and on the Board of Directors for Tampa Bay Youth Hockey, Hockey Team Manager, and Welcome Team Member at Bay Hope Church.

