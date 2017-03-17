Rich Wilkinson Rich brings a wealth of experience in the government contracting space and his expertise will really help our customers make the most of their investment in Unanet.

Rich is an experienced executive who brings with him over 40 years of experience in software sales and engineering, accounting operations, government contract and accounting compliance and communications.

Most recently, Rich managed a team of finance and accounting professionals at NeoSystems, providing outsourced accounting services for project-based government contractors. Prior to this, he worked with Watkins Meegan, Deltek, CSC, General Physics, ManTech, the Naval Air Systems Command and other organizations in a variety of roles from government contracting officer to corporate controller and compliance officer.

In addition to being a Certified Technical Trainer and PMP, Rich is well known in the Government Contracting space and regularly speaks and writes for the industry.

Amy Allen, Unanet’s Vice President of Solutions Engineering commented, “We are thrilled to have Rich join the Unanet team! Rich brings a wealth of experience in the government contracting space and his expertise will really help our customers make the most of their investment in Unanet. Our Solutions Engineering team really is World-Class, and it only makes sense to bring someone of Rich’s caliber to the team.”

