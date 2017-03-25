While the beauty and entertainment industry promote long, beautiful hair, and the use of wigs and hair extensions, no one ever talks about the pain of hair loss.

On Wednesday, May 10, 2017, Mane Image of Merrillville, IN, will be sponsoring a Women's Hair Loss Seminar with guest speakers Kayla Martell, 2011 Miss America Finalist, and Rhonda McCarthy, nationally known expert in hair loss and rejuvenation. "While the beauty and entertainment industry promote long, beautiful hair, and the use of wigs and hair extensions, no one ever talks about the pain of hair loss," says Kayla Martell. "I lost my hair pre-teens and was so confused as to who to consult or what to do. I competed without hair for years before a judge suggested that I do something about my hair." Kayla shares "I found my solution and went on to win Miss Delaware and then a finalist in Miss America. I fulfilled my life dream!" She jokingly now says, "You need hair to pin on a crown!"

More than 30 million women in the US have obvious hair loss, yet their doctors and hair stylists don't have good recommendation as to what they can do. During a hair loss focus study, the primary comments from women were that they didn't know where to go for help. That's when Rhonda and Kayla decided to start the national tour of the Women's Hair Loss Seminar to help educate women in their options, the newest technological advances and FDA-Approved treatments.

"I am so excited that Kayla and Rhonda are coming to Northwest Indiana to share their stories about hair loss," says Mane Image owner Leslie Robinson. "I just came back from an international conference with Kayla and Rhonda, and everyone is excited about the newest direction in the hair loss industry: trichology, the science of the scalp and hair follicles. We now have products that are biodegradable, natural ingredients that properly cleanse the scalp and create a healthy environment for hair regrowth. By conducting a scalp examination with a microscopic camera, we can see the scalp and hair follicles magnified, and view scalp conditions that may tend to go unnoticed for years causing hair to thin and stop the natural growth cycle."

"So many women become self-conscious and withdraw socially when they start to experience hair loss," says Rhonda McCarthy. "They start to think they are alone and that there is something they did or failed to do that is now causing their hairloss. Aging hair becomes brittle or dull, fly-away. They have too much hair to wear a wig, but not enough hair to look fashionable and sexy. So they may wear it in a pony-tail or add extensions, which can then cause more damage. What we do is give them information and connect them to local professionals who have the solutions!"

The purpose of this seminar is to educate women on the causes of their hairloss and what options are now available. This FREE seminar will be held Wednesday May 10, 2017, 6:30pm - 8:30pm, sponsored by Mane Image Hair Restoration Center, 102 W 79th Ave, Merrillville, IN. 46310. To RSVP or for more information, call 219-736-7300 or go to http://www.maneimagehair.com

Mane Image is a locally, family-owned business, serving the Southeast Chicago Metropolitan and Northwest Indiana area, providing the most advanced solutions for hair loss for men, women and children.

All attendees will receive a free hair and scalp analysis during their confidential consultation. Refreshments will be served. For more information and to RSVP go to http://www.maneimagehair.com or call 219-736-7300.

