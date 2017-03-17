EnsembleIQ Appoints Greg Flores to its Board of Directors

EnsembleIQ has named Greg Flores as the newest member of its board of directors. Mr. Flores joins current board members:



Alan Glass, Executive Chairman of the EnsembleIQ board of directors and former chairman, president & CEO at Commonwealth Business Media;

Peter Hoyt, EnsembleIQ President & CEO;

Jim Casella, former chairman & CEO at Asset International and vice chairman at Reed Business Information;

Matt Douglass, Managing Director at Prudential Capital Group;

Harry Stagnito, former CEO at Stagnito Business Information;

Ned Truslow, Managing Director at RFE Investment Partners; and

Michael Rubel, Managing Director at RFE Investment Partners.

Mr. Flores has been advising the company on human resource matters since the company was acquired in early 2016. Prior to his EnsembleIQ assignment, Mr. Flores was chief human resources officer and executive vice president of TJX Companies Inc. for eight years. Earlier in his career, he served as senior vice president for human resources, communications and research at Reed Business Information. Mr. Flores has extensive experience in the retail and consumer product industries, with significant additional tenures at companies including Daymon Worldwide, Thriftway Food & Drug, Inc., H.E. Butt Grocery Company and PepsiCo.

In addition to his director responsibilities at EnsembleIQ, Mr. Flores will continue to advise the company’s human resources group.

“During the past year, Greg played a crucial role in the integration of Stagnito Business Information, Edgell Communications and Path to Purchase Institute into the successful launch of EnsembleIQ,” noted Executive Chairman, Alan Glass. “Greg brings a unique combination of skills as a seasoned HR executive along with operating experience in our core retail markets. His participation on the board will help us drive continued growth as the leading business intelligence resource in the retail industry.”

About EnsembleIQ:

EnsembleIQ is a premier business intelligence resource that exists to help people and their organizations succeed. It is structured to serve the business-to-business needs of retailers, consumer goods manufacturers, technology vendors, marketing agencies and retail service providers by using its integrated network of media and information resources designed to inform, connect and provide actionable marketplace intelligence. Learn more about EnsembleIQ at http://www.ensembleiq.com. EnsembleIQ is a portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners, a private equity investor with more than 30 years of experience investing in growth companies in partnership with strong management teams. Information on RFE can be found at http://rfeip.com/.

For additional information, please contact:

Bruce Hendrickson

VP, Marketing & Communications

EnsembleIQ

+1 224 632 8214