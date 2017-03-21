Matthew Stober Matt is joining our advisory board at an exciting time in Catalent Biologics’ history, as many of the technologies and services we offer are being embraced by key partners and innovators in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that Matthew Stober has been appointed to the advisory board of the company’s biologics business.

The board was originally assembled in 2015 to bring together scientific thought leaders and biotechnology industry veterans to support Catalent’s growth in this rapidly evolving business. Mr. Stober will join the board’s founding members, Carolyn Bertozzi, Ph.D., Barry Buckland, Ph.D., Michael Buckley, Ph.D., Daniel R. Marshak, Ph.D., and Edward R. Robinson.

Mr. Stober is a Corporate Officer, member of the Executive Committee, and President of Global Operations at Smith & Nephew. He has nearly 30 years’ experience within pharmaceutical manufacturing and operations, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Operations, Corporate Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at Hospira Pharmaceuticals. He previously held a number of senior executive positions in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, including Head of Technical Operations at Novartis, Vice President/Global Platform Leader at Johnson & Johnson and Vice President of Biopharmaceutical Operations at GlaxoSmithKline. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Villanova University.

“Matt is joining our advisory board at an exciting time in Catalent Biologics’ history, as many of the technologies and services we offer are being embraced by key partners and innovators in the biopharmaceutical industry,” commented Mike Riley, Vice President and General Manager of Catalent Biologics. “The expertise Matt brings to the board will assist in shaping Catalent Biologics’ future strategy, so that we can best meet the needs of customers developing the next generation of biologic therapies.”

