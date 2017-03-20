M&W Transportation is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art M&W Truck Service & Repair Center at 117 Terminal Ct, Nashville, Tennessee. The new climate-controlled facility can service up to four of the company’s tractor-trailer rigs at a time and is staffed by a team of highly qualified mechanics and technicians. The company’s new service center will increase the uptime, help promote driver safety, ensure driver and vendor satisfaction, and lower overall costs.

M&Ws Truck Service & Repair Center not only improves uptime, but it also helps keep M&W’s fleet of new Peterbilt and Kenworth tractors and Cummins engines running at maximum efficiency. In-house technicians will conduct standard preventative maintenance, inspections, and repairs in the company’s shop.

“We’re really excited about our new shop. We believe we’ll be more efficient than ever before,” said Zach Pugh of M&W Transportation. “The opportunity to work out of four full-sized bays will allow us to get our trucks worked on and finished more quickly, which means our professional drivers can get back out on the road as quickly as possible. It’s good for us, for our drivers, and for our vendors, because ultimately, it enables us to move more freight. We’ll be even better able to serve our customers than ever before.”

M&W Transportation’s Truck Service & Repair Center features:

Computer diagnostics

Fluid analysis

Performance optimization tools

Omnitracs commercial vehicle telematics

TMW transportation management software

TMT fleet maintenance software

ABOUT M&W TRANSPORTATION & M&W LOGISTICS GROUP

M&W Logistics Group, Inc. is a transportation and 3PL Company headquartered in Nashville, TN. M&W operates terminals out of Nashville, Memphis, and Indianapolis. M&W began in 1973 and remains family-owned and operated with a simple operating philosophy: Listening to their customers and providing the best possible solution to meet their needs in a cost-effective manner, while valuing safety and professionalism. M&W takes the time to make sure all employees are equipped to meet the demanding needs of today’s supply chain market. Drivers interested in joining the M&W team can learn more at http://www.drivemw.com.