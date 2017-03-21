Becker Media Promotes Bill Buchanan to Chief Operating Officer

Becker Media, a full-service marketing agency for educational institutions, has promoted Bill Buchanan to Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. As Chief Operating Officer, Buchanan will oversee all day-to-day operations of the agency. Buchanan joined Becker Media in early 2016 as head of digital media. He brings more than 25 years of direct marketing experience to Becker Media, most recently with Corinthian Colleges. At Corinthian, Buchanan managed all aspects of revenue generation and growth including business strategy, marketing, pricing, product management, advertising, branding, and new school management. At it’s peak, Buchanan managed over 75 marketing associates, a $200 million budget, and generated over $1.5 billion in annual revenue. Buchanan was a key member of the Executive Committee, reporting to the CEO.

“Bill has been an incredible addition to Becker Media. We are excited to have someone of his caliber and experience to help expand the size and effectiveness of our team,” said Roger Becker, CEO at Becker Media. “He brings a fully operational, 360 degree perspective to our clients’ businesses and provides them with tons of value-added insights and services. The results we’ve been able to get for our clients on their campaigns has been exceptional.”

“I’m excited for this new opportunity at Becker Media because of their stability and reputation for successfully serving clients in the education space,” said Bill Buchanan, COO of Becker Media. “They have a great brand that resonates with education clients all over the country and has been a serious player for over twenty years.”

At Corinthian, Buchanan led the development and management of a complex and rapidly changing multi-channel media plan that included local and national television, internet (search engine optimization, pay-per-click and affiliate management) to achieve the best cost-per-new-student. He developed scalable, more efficient marketing and sales processes. Buchanan transitioned the organization from almost entirely offline media in 2004 to 60% digital media in less than three years by changing marketing, contact strategies and sales processes.

Buchanan started his career at Greenpoint Mortgage, where he directed all retail marketing with responsibility for direct marketing, digital marketing, advertising and branch marketing. Buchanan then moved to Providian Financial Corporation, a credit card issuer with approximately 10 million customer accounts and widely recognized for its proficiency in high-demand, direct-response consumer marketing. At Providian, Buchanan held several senior executive marketing assignments including Senior Vice President of Platinum Marketing, Senior Vice President of New Account Business and Executive Vice President of New Channel & Product Development. Buchanan has extensive experience growing existing product lines and creating new product lines. He has supervised staffs of up to 100 and has managed marketing budgets up to $500 million.

Buchanan started his media career in San Francisco after attending UC Berkeley.

