Dan Dawood, Director of Business Development and Engineering at The Transtec Group, is the recipient of the Design-Build Institute of America’s 2017 Transportation Leadership Award in the Industry Pro His work has led to over $250 million of construction cost savings proving he’s an industry leader who demonstrates the best of design-build by optimizing cost, time, and performance on projects from coast to coast.

Dan Dawood, Director of Business Development and Engineering at The Transtec Group, is the recipient of the Design-Build Institute of America’s 2017 Transportation Leadership Award in the Industry Professional category.

“The Design-Build Institute of America is proud to name The Transtec Group’s Dan Dawood as one of our 2017 Design-build in Transportation Leadership award winners,” said Lisa Washington, DBIA Executive Director and CEO. “Using design-build best practices, Dawood has worked on the pavement design portion of many DB projects in the US and in Canada. In fact, his work has led to over $250 million of construction cost savings proving he’s an industry leader who demonstrates the best of design-build by optimizing cost, time, and performance on projects from coast to coast. We congratulate him on this well-deserved honor.”

Dan Dawood, P.E., has been the Director of Business Development and Engineering at The Transtec Group since November 2008. He is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and leads the Alternative Delivery Projects team for Transtec. Dawood has managed the pavement design efforts on many design-build and P3 projects in the US and has also served as a pavement life cycle advisor on P3 projects in the US and Canada. He has been involved with several projects including the Presidio Parkway project in San Francisco, Pennsylvania Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, and the I-4 Ultimate Improvement P3 project in Florida.

DBIA’s Transportation Leadership Awards pay tribute to individuals in the transportation industry who have made significant contributions to advancing awareness, understanding, and use of the design-build project delivery method.

The other three Transportation Leadership Award categories are Owner Agency of the Year, Individual Owner Leadership, and Young Professional Leadership. Awards will be presented during the 2017 Design-Build in Transportation Conference in Minneapolis on Tuesday, March 28.

The Transtec Group is a pavement engineering firm that specializes in pavement design, pavement research, pavement testing and the creation of new pavement software and hardware tools. Transtec engineers innovative pavements that reduce cost, accelerate schedules, and protect owners from risk. The firm has completed over 700 pavement projects worth more than $50 billion on five continents.