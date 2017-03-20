GreyCastle Security is a cybersecurity consulting firm focused on risk management, awareness and operational security. The company was established to counter rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats and “This recognition is a testament not only to the quality and dedication of our employees but also of our shared commitment to addressing today’s complex cybersecurity challenges.”

GreyCastle Security (http://www.greycastlesecurity.com), a leading cybersecurity services provider dedicated exclusively to cybersecurity and the practical management of cybersecurity risks, was named by Cybersecurity Ventures as one of the world’s 500 hottest and most innovative cybersecurity companies to watch in 2017.

Coming in at number 239 for Q1 2017, GreyCastle made the prestigious list for the third consecutive year for its game-changing approach to cybersecurity management. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, the Cybersecurity 500 creates awareness and recognition for the most innovative cybersecurity companies of all types and sizes. The list is based on feedback from industry influencers, CISOs, IT security practitioners and technology service providers, as well activity generated by cybersecurity events and news coverage.

The Troy, New York-based consulting firm is staffed by experts from the front lines – former CISOs, ISOs, security specialists and operators – who understand the intracacies of cybersecurity from the inside out, and who lead the company’s focus on risk management, awareness and operational security.

“In an industry that is perpetually evolving and growing at an unprecedented rate, it’s truly an honor to make this list year after year,” said GreyCastle CEO Reg Harnish. “This recognition is a testament not only to the quality and dedication of our employees but also of our shared commitment to addressing today’s complex cybersecurity challenges.”

GreyCastle Security, co-founded by Reg Harnish and Mike Stamas, has experienced four consecutive years of triple-digit growth, and is currently working with organizations in nearly every state in the United States, including Fortune 5000 and Global 100 organizations.

In addition to landing a spot on the Cybersecurity 500, GreyCastle earned the 2015 Technology Innovation Award from the Center for Economic Growth, and its CEO, Reg Harnish, was named North America’s Cybersecurity Consultant of the Year by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards earlier this year.

About GreyCastle Security

GreyCastle Security is a cybersecurity consulting firm focused on risk management, awareness and operational security. The company was established to counter rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats and manage risks in people, processes and technology. GreyCastle Security is comprised exclusively of highly certified professionals with prior security experience in healthcare, education, retail and financial services. GreyCastle Security’s team members are former CISOs, ISOs, security specialists and operators, that bring a client perspective to everything they do. Cybersecurity is their main priority - all day, every day. Visit http://www.greycastlesecurity.com for more information, and let GreyCastle Security redefine cybersecurity for you.

Assured Information Security (AIS) in Rome, NY acquired GreyCastle Security in late 2016. AIS is a cybersecurity firm dedicated to the research and development of classified cyberwar technologies for the United States military and federal agencies.