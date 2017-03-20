Frost “We are excited to have this opportunity to work with one of the fastest changing economies in the world today,” said CPI Group’s Managing Partner, William (Bill) Frost

Just as many private and public sector organizations have undertaken transformation initiatives in the West, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has also embraced the realities of today’s disruptive economy and is working to improve their country’s approach to change. The CPI Group is proud to announce the beginning of what is designed to be a successful strategic partnership with the government of Saudi Arabia in bringing about some of those changes.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to work with one of the fastest changing economies in the world today”, said CPI Group’s Managing Partner, William (Bill) Frost. “Implementing change in today’s disruptive global environment is challenging for any organization, and we are proud that the Saudi government has selected CPI Group as their partner in this effort.”

CPI Group has the expertise, insight and practical application success, collected from clients in the private, public and military sectors, to help solve Saudi Arabia’s most challenging issues. Working with senior Saudi leadership, CPI Group is poised to deliver on the most demanding issues facing the country today.

About CPI Group International:

CPI Group International is a privately held, global consulting firm located in Jacksonville Florida USA. It’s mission has always been to add value to its clients through collaboration at all levels of an organization. By translating strategy into action and providing clear, understandable ROI, they have had success in private sector industries as diverse as financial services, manufacturing, utilities and more. Their public sector partners include Federal Government agencies and the Department of Defense where they helped save hundreds of millions through enhanced procurement and project management strategies.

