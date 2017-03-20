SSOR Physical Therapy's Dan Lorenz to Speak at Brown University

Dr. Dan Lorenz, physical therapist and owner of Overland Park-based Specialists in Sports and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (SSOR) is an invited speaker at the New England Sports and Orthopedic Rehabilitation Summit at Brown University Medical School in Providence, RI taking place April 1, 2017. The focus of the meeting is advances in anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery, rehabilitation, and prevention.

Dr. Lorenz joins an esteemed course faculty to discuss the continuum of ACL injury management. The focus of Dr. Lorenz's talks will be on restoration of strength and power deficits in the late-stages of ACL rehabilitation. Given that many athletes fail to return to their previous level of play and that the re-tear rate has been found to be as high as 30%, Dr. Lorenz will offer insights on how physical therapists can appropriately rehabilitate athletes will this diagnosis to maximize return to play and limit future injury.

Dr. Lorenz is a nationally recognized speaker in sports physical therapy and is fellowship-trained in sports medicine. Previously, Dr. Lorenz was a physical therapist and assistant athletic trainer for the Kansas City Chiefs prior to opening SSOR in 2012.

SSOR, with locations in Overland Park and Prairie Village, is a privately-owned outpatient orthopedic practice that gets the goal-oriented results quickly in a positive, uplifting environment. The hallmark of their approach is manual therapy and exercise with a healthy mix of education to help patients achieve their goals and minimize the risk of re-injury.

For more information about the rehabilitation summit, see: https://www.brown.edu/academics/medical/education/other-programs/continuing-medical-education/live-events/Rehab2017