Rochford Law & Real Estate Title, a long-standing member of the Nashville legal community, has released a new resource for investors and developers to help them better understand and navigate the complexities of the commercial real estate closing process.

The new publication, “A Comprehensive Guide to Commercial Real Estate Closings,” is available for download online and joins Rochford’s comprehensive and informative blog as a valuable community legal resource. The Firm’s blog features articles on topics ranging from reducing settlement costs to avoiding quiet title lawsuits and how to execute a 1031 Exchange and adverse possession.

“It’s our goal to provide expert legal guidance and advice to the community,” said lawyer John Cobb Rochford. “We developed our new eBook to help the ever-growing Nashville community better understand all the components involved in the commercial real estate closing process. By having a clear understanding of the process, we hope to make commercial closings a bit smoother for all parties involved. We believe in publishing resources that offer value to our community and we believe that in Nashville’s current real estate market, an accessible guide to commercial real estate closings does just that.”

Rochford Law & Real Estate Title is committed to providing comprehensive legal services for all real estate transactions. Readers of “A Comprehensive Guide to Commercial Real Estate Closings” will learn:

What’s required in a Contract of Sale

The importance of due diligence

Why commercial title insurance is a necessity

What to be on the lookout for during closing

About Rochford Law & Real Estate Title

Rochford Law & Real Estate Title is a real estate law firm and title company based in Nashville, TN. Since 1997, John Cobb Rochford has provided exceptional real estate legal services, upholding the highest values of integrity, character, honesty and reliability. Rochford Law and Real Estate Title’s professional results are a result of the firm’s personalized service and community spirit. John Rochford has been awarded the highest attorney rating of AV from Martindale-Hubbell, a respected national attorney rating company. Visit RochfordLawyers.com to learn more.