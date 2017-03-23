Crowdster Announces Its Newest Client, Long Island Crisis Center

Long Island Crisis Center staff spend each day awaiting new calls from Long Islanders seeking guidance at difficult stages of their lives. As a Long Islander and a humanitarian... I am very pleased to support the Long Island Crisis Center

Roughly one month ago, executive leaders of the Long Island Crisis Center (LICC) approached the fundraising strategists at Crowdster for Non-Profits. The Center was in need of fundraising support and a revamped nonprofit marketing strategy – basically the core services Crowdster was founded upon. The Center operates as a crisis hotline, upholding core values of timeliness, integrity, and transparency, backed by a string of programs and services meant to create lasting patterns of well-being for Long Islanders facing hardship.

For Crowdster CEO Joe Ferraro and his team, who are based in Brookville, Long Island, the fact that the organization was operating right in their very own backyard truly struck in chord with them. From there, excitement about the possibilities of working together to support their noble – and necessary! – cause only grew. Crowdster is now providing the Center with the Premium Package, a tier of service which includes access to Crowdster's powerful online fundraising platform, support from the design team in creating visually appealing and easy navigable event/campaign landing pages, and email marketing support.

In a statement from Crowdster CEO Joe Ferraro, he shares, “As a Long Islander and a humanitarian, on behalf of Crowdster I am very pleased to support the Long Island Crisis Center - a local non-profit organization supporting Long Island residents facing difficult points in their lives.”

About Crowdster

Founded in 2007, Crowdster is focused on supporting non-profit and for-profit social enterprise organizations to help them achieve their mission. That support is delivered by a powerful online fundraising platform combined with advanced fundraising marketing services including creative services, event planning, email marketing, and other digital marketing services.

About Long Island Crisis Center

The Long Island Crisis Center (LICC) provides 24/7, free, high quality, confidential and non-judgmental programs and services to support and empower Long Islanders at critical times in their lives. A not-for-profit, 501(c) (3) private agency, LICC was established in 1971 and has existed since then as a 24 hours-a-day/7 days-a-week/365 days-a-year suicide prevention and crisis intervention hotline. In its 45 years, it has grown from one hotline to seven. It is staffed round-the-clock by volunteer counselors who undergo nine months of intensive training. Annually the agency responds to more than 11,000 calls on its telephone hotlines, and through its online and mobile chat service, ChatLIVE Long Island. LICC has two programs designed to reach particular groups, Pride for Youth (PFY) – established in 1993 to serve Long Island’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) youth and their families – and Building Healthy Lives Through Education – established in 1979 when the Crisis Center recognized the need for schools to address the issues of adolescent depression and suicide prevention.