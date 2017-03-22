"LoadExpress is the answer to our prayers. We are constantly fighting for every penny we earned and going back and forth with people who don't care about what we are doing...fighting for detention pay, for a good rate. I have already signed up."

LoadExpress, Inc. is launching its freight auction and matching marketplace, a web-based platform that enables shippers and carriers to deal directly without brokers. It is an automation, transaction and management platform that enables owner-operators, small-medium fleets and shippers to manage their truck freight business on it. It is totally free to join.

LoadExpress enables FMCSA-qualified carriers in its network to bid directly for shipments posted by shippers. Once a bid is accepted, the winning carrier and shipper will deal directly with each other throughout each job and complete the transaction on the platform. Both parties can track the shipment and transaction, communicate and get alerts in real-time; all documents, notes, signatures, images are generated, verified and stored on the platform; payments are settled; and each party will rate the other after each transaction. Transaction data and analytics will also be available to help users optimize their freight operations.

Shippers will lower their freight costs considerably by multiple carriers bidding for their shipments directly, instead of getting limited quotes from brokers with high margins built in. Pricing and all terms and conditions are totally transparent on the platform visible to both parties. Service and productivity will also increase since shippers can communicate directly with carriers and their drivers, there is real-time load tracking and alerts, and all business terms, documents and notes are all accessible on the marketplace. The LoadExpress workflow is in stark contrast to the current process where brokers control the information flow and the simplest request “where’s my shipment” may require a 5-party call ending in “I’ll get back with you” after an hour.

Reliable and fast payment is the lifeblood of carriers. LoadExpress pays carriers their full invoice amount on any completed delivery with proof of delivery within 24 hours with ExpressPay (money code), and 2-3 days via ACH. No processing fees, holdbacks, or hassles; just hard-earned cash. Fuel advance of 50% of the invoice is available for qualified carriers. Carriers do not need factors by using LoadExpress.

With its “Deal Direct, No Brokers” business model, carriers can make more money by setting their own rates, getting their own customers and competing in the market without depending on brokers. They can reduce empty miles by using LoadExpress’ patent-pending load matching software anywhere along a route. Carriers will also reduce overhead cost through automation. Shippers will also enjoy corresponding benefits.

"LoadExpress is the answer to our prayers. We are constantly fighting for every penny we earned and going back and forth with people who don't care about what we are doing...fighting for detention pay, for a good rate. I have already signed up, and I advise everybody to sign up too," said Roger Dunlap, owner of RD's Tractor Trailer Express in Denton, TX.

LoadExpress is different from other load matching services in two major ways:

1) It is an end-to-end solution from posting/searching loads to payment settlement and ratings, as well as exceptions handling for detention, accessorials and other disputes. Others are partial services that lack all the features in LoadExpress.

2) Other services are either some form of online broker or use a pricing database to determine pricing. LoadExpress is an auction marketplace where carriers and shippers settle pricing between themselves via an auction mechanism—the most efficient pricing model.

“We’re using proven web-based technology to wring out billions of dollars of operational and price inefficiencies from the truck freight industry,” said Ken Liu, V.P. Business Development at LoadExpress. “When you eliminate the middlemen and all the inefficiencies that come with them, carriers will make more money, shippers will lower their costs, and both will enjoy higher productivity and customer satisfaction.”

LoadExpress is absolutely free to join, easy to sign up, and users will be up in minutes. There is no downtime required. Shippers pay one transaction fee for each completed shipment on LoadExpress. LoadExpress is also available via a companion app on smart devices (both Android and iOS) that allows carriers to manage their business on the go 24 x 7.

About LoadExpress

LoadExpress’ mission is to bring an automated, direct business model to the logistics industry through proven technology. Its approach will unlock billions of cost savings and incremental revenues for both shippers and carriers in the $250 billion truck freight industry. It will also increase customer satisfaction and productivity across the industry. Based in San Diego, LoadExpress was founded in 2015 by veterans of the logistics, trucking, financial and software industries who have a track record of building and selling successful new ventures.

