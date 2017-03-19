Kyle Whissel and The Whissel Realty Team were named one of America’s most productive sales teams as a part of REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Agents in 2016, the newly issued ranking report produced by REAL Trends and sponsored by Zillow and Trulia. The team is now a member of the “America’s Best Real Estate Agents,” and ranked #1 in the County of San Diego and #6 in the State of California based on transaction sides.

REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Agents ranks over 12,000 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate sales during calendar year 2015. All production numbers are independently verified by a third-party in order to ensure accuracy and report integrity. This group of highly successful real estate sales agents represents less than 1 percent of all real estate practitioners in the United States.

The real estate professionals are ranked in four categories:



Individual agent — Sales volume

Individual agent — Transaction sides (in each real estate transaction there are two sides that can be represented by a real estate agent: the buy side and the selling side)

Agent team — Sales volume

Agent team — Transaction sides

To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2015. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume.

“The average residential real estate agent in the United States closed fewer than eight transactions in 2015 and had less than $1.5 million in sales,” says Steve Murray, publisher of REAL Trends’ America’s Best Real Estate Agents and president of REAL Trends. “To say that The Whissel Realty Team is an exceptional sales team is an understatement. To attain this level of sales is truly outstanding.”

“We are also pleased that two of the nation’s most prominent online real estate websites, Trulia® and Zillow®, have partnered with REAL Trends to bring a superior level of customer exposure of these sales agents’ performance,” Murray added.

Information on those receiving this recognition can be found online at http://www.AmericasBestRE.com.

“I am obviously pleased and honored to be ranked on this ranking of the country’s top residential real estate agents,” said Kyle Whissel. “It represents the time and effort that we put into each client that we serve and how much work it takes to build a successful real estate career. The level of sales it takes to qualify makes it a truly special recognition.”

ABOUT REAL TRENDS

REAL Trends is a Castle Pines, Colorado-based real estate publishing and consulting firm that offers a wide range of research and advisory services to the residential real estate industry. Recognized as the leading source of trends in the industry, REAL Trends also publishes the REAL Trends The Thousand, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal and the REAL Trends 500, which ranks the top brokerage firms in the United States.

Zillow is a registered trademark of Zillow, Inc. Trulia is a registered trademark of Trulia, LLC. These marks are used with permission.