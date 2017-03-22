PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, the nation's 26th largest accounting and advisory firm, announced today that Thomas P. Kennedy has been selected Head of Business Development in the Hudson Valley Region of New York State.

Kennedy brings more than 20 years of experience to the role. He currently focuses on clients in the Firm’s healthcare, not-for-profit, municipal and commercial practices.

“The Hudson Valley is a key priority for the Firm, and Tom’s knowledge of local industry and business needs makes him the ideal fit for this expanded role,” said Kevin J. Keane, Managing Partner of PKF O’Connor Davies.

Kennedy also serves the Hudson Valley community in numerous ways through his positions on the Finance Committee and Board of Trustees of the St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, the Orange County Partnership and the Orange County Arts Council.

"I am honored and excited to assume this new position that will provide more opportunities to further connect PKF O’Connor Davies to the Hudson Valley in support of its businesses, governments and not-for-profits,” said Thomas P. Kennedy, Partner.

About PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP

PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP is a full service Certified Public Accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, nine offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland, and more than 600 professionals, led by over 100 partners, the Firm provides a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services.

PKF O’Connor Davies is ranked number 26 in Accounting Today’s 2016 “Top 100 Firms” list and the Firm is also recognized as a “Leader in Audit and Accounting,” a “Pacesetter in Growth” and one of the “Top Firms in the Mid-Atlantic.” PKF O’Connor Davies is ranked number 29 in INSIDE Public Accounting’s 2015 “Top 100 Firms” list and recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fastest-Growing Firms." In 2016, PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America, and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey. The Firm is the 11th largest accounting firm in the New York Metropolitan area, according to Crain’s New York Business, and was named the 10th top accounting firm in New Jersey according to NJBiz’s 2016 rankings.

By consistently delivering proactive, thorough and efficient service, PKF O'Connor Davies has built long-lasting, valuable relationships with its clients. Partners are intimately involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness. The Firm’s seasoned professional staff members employ a team approach to all engagements to provide clients with the utmost quality and timely services aimed at helping them succeed. Continuity of staffing and attention to detail in all client engagements make the Firm stand out among its competitors.

PKF O’Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting and business advisory services in 440 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O’Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today’s ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.