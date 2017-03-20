Bedford Dental Practice Offers Free Mouth Cancer Examinations

Mouth cancer claims more lives every year than testicular and cervical cancer combined. We need to change this.

To help raise awareness of mouth cancer, Chrysalis Dental Practice will be offering free mouth cancer examinations to people in the local area of Bedford, England. The practice, based on Goldington Road, will be offering free oral health checks with mouth cancer examinations between 3pm and 6pm on 29th April 2017.

The new initiative, headed by Dr. Minesh Patel, is intended to give back to their local community and make everyone in the area aware of mouth cancer and the importance of regular check-ups in protecting against this life-threatening disease.

Dr Patel from Chrysalis Dental Practice said:

“Mouth cancer does not have the public awareness that other forms of cancer does, yet shockingly it claims more lives every year than testicular and cervical cancer combined. We need to change this.’’

Organised by the Oral Health Foundation, Mouth Cancer Action is aiming to reduce the amount of lives lost to mouth cancer by ensuring we are all aware of the symptoms and causes of the disease."

Chief Executive of the Oral Health Foundation, Dr Nigel Carter OBE added:

“We are thankful for the support of Chrysalis Dental Practice. We rely on the support of the dental industry and with their support we will save lives.

Dr. Minesh Patel, from Bedford, said:

“Mouth cancer is one of the UK’s fastest increasing cancers, with cases up by almost 40 per cent in the last decade alone. Public awareness remains vital to combatting the disease and through us all being ‘Mouthaware’ and spotting mouth cancer early enough, we are giving everyone the best possible chance to be successfully treated and have a good quality of life.’’

“I would advise everybody in the local area to take Chrysalis Dental up on this opportunity. Survival rates for those with mouth cancer have not improved in the last 20 years and examination initiatives like this can make a real difference.”

Last year in the UK around 7,000 people were diagnosed with mouth cancer while the disease claimed more lives than cervical and testicular cancer combined. Common symptoms include, mouth ulcers which do not heal within three weeks, red and white patches in the mouth, and unusual lumps or swellings. If you notice any of these, please make an appointment you’re your dentist as soon as possible.

To book your free mouth cancer check contact the Dr. Minesh Patel Dentist at Chrysalis Dental Centre here. To find out more information about mouth cancer, please visit http://www.mouthcancer.org