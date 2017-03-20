HOLLOWAY AMERICA is on the forefront of industry-leading stainless fabrication designs of which the intelliVessel is the most recent. Leading stainless fabrication and pressure vessel equipment provider HOLLOWAY AMERICA will showcase its innovative new tank, the intelliVessel, at the 2017 INTERPHEX exhibition in New York.

HOLLOWAY AMERICA, a leading manufacturer of pressure vessels and equipment for pharmaceutical and biotech companies, recently announced it will debut a brand new pressure vessel, the intelliVessel™, at INTERPHEX 2017 at the Javits Center in New York City. The intelliVessel is controlled by a touch screen panel and features other revolutionary operations that promote safer, more efficient processes for manufacturing and product development.

About The intelliVessel

The intelliVessel’s touch-screen design is among the first in the industry for stainless steel pressure vessels and tanks and is especially beneficial for extremely meticulous pharmaceutical recipes. The screen, which spans 13”, is accessible from mobile devices and allows engineers to remotely navigate the control panel. In addition to containing e-versions of spare parts lists, manuals and drawings, the panel allows workers to start and stop production or open and close the vessel’s lid with just a few clicks. The intelliVessel also features full emergency stop functionality and at-a-glance statuses for vessel fullness, weight and process completion.

“The intelliVessel is a huge leap forward when it comes to changing industry standards to reflect the way we live our lives now, which is through technology,” said HOLLOWAY’s Director of Marketing, Randy Colwell. He continued, “Not only does the intelliVessel simplify processes through automation that engineers can initiate with the press of a button, but it reduces human error. It also improves safety and ultimately modernizes the functionality of pressure vessels for better performance across the board.”

At booth 3510, HOLLOWAY representatives plan to demo the intelliVessel for attendees and have informal discussions with them about the company’s existing line of pharmaceutical stainless steel tanks and vessels, which range from bioreactors to fermentation vessels. “We’re excited to debut our newest smart tank technology at INTERPHEX and are looking forward to sharing information about our ability to custom build any type of pharmaceutical-grade pressure vessel,” said Colwell.

About INTERPHEX 2017

INTERPHEX is the premier exhibition for stainless fabrication manufacturing companies with expertise in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The expo will run from March 21 through 23 at the Javits Center, which is located at 655 W 34th St. in New York City. The Javits Center has reserved more than 300,000 square feet of event space to accommodate INTERPHEX 2017’s slated attractions, which include pioneering product launches like HOLLOWAY’s, as well as a keynote presentation series and roundtable discussions. Aside from American companies like HOLLOWAY, industry experts and suppliers from countries around the world will attend INTERPHEX 2017 to share their own insights and technologies.

For details about custom-engineered stainless steel vessels for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, or for more information about the intelliVessel, contact Randy Colwell at 417.863.0077 or email info(at)hollowayamerica(dot)com. For information about INTERPHEX 2017, visit interphex(dot)com.