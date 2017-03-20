SSCI and Whitehouse Laboratories to Exhibit at Interphex 2017

As the leading expert in solid state and analytical chemistry services, attending Interphex provides us an opportunity to share insights into best practices for preformulation, material science, particle engineering, and analytical testing services.

SSCI and Whitehouse Laboratories, divisions of Albany Molecular Research, Inc, are looking forward to exhibiting at the INTERPHEX 2017! Sponsored by the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA), the New York Interphex Show will open on March 21 and run through March 23. With over 12,000 industry professionals in attendance and more than 625 exhibitors, the educational and networking opportunities are extremely valuable. INTERPHEX is viewed as the key show for all of the latest information on new products, technologies and other key developments surrounding the bio pharmaceutical industry.

“We look forward to attending this invaluable conference as we are on the cutting edge of trends and issues relating to pharmaceutical analysis,” commented Dr. Pamela Smith, Vice President, Global Analytical Services at Albany Molecular Research, Inc. “As the leading expert in solid state and analytical chemistry services, attending Interphex provides us an opportunity to share insights into best practices for preformulation, material science, particle engineering, and analytical testing services of small and large molecules. In addition, we compliment our analytical capabilities with medical device and drug delivery testing, package and distribution testing."

About SSCI

SSCI, a division of AMRI, provides industry leading contract solid-state and analytical testing services and exists to help companies in the pharmaceutical, food, agrochemical, and other chemical industries develop better products and get them to market more quickly. Over the past quarter century, SSCI has provided comprehensive cGMP research and analytical services in the characterization and chemistry of solid materials, with particular expertise in small and large molecules being investigated for pharmaceutical use. As the AMRI’s Center of Excellence for Solid State Chemistry, its offerings include early candidate support services (in vitro analysis, stability, solubility, dissolution, excipient compatibility), solid form screening and polymorph, salt and cocrystal screening, form selection, particle engineering (process development, particle size method development), property improvement, crystallization of difficult materials, process control, biochemical analysis, full analytical chemistry support including method development and validation, intellectual property consulting and litigation support, and related research activities. For more information about cocrystals or SSCI’s other solid-state services, please contact 1-800-375-2179 | http://www.ssci-inc.com.

About Whitehouse Laboratories

Whitehouse Laboratories is a fully accredited contract testing facility that supports pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer product manufacturers around the world. The company offers a comprehensive array of testing solutions from materials and excipients, container qualification and container closure integrity testing, routine analytical chemistry, drug delivery systems and device qualification programs, packaging, distribution and stability and storage programs.