With the purchase of three new commercial properties and two more under contract in February 2017, Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate (HCRE) achieved the status of being the largest commercial owner in Chicago’s North Shore suburbs. Four new addresses in Winnetka and one in Wilmette will increase HCRE’s portfolio to 16 properties, with the greatest concentration along Lincoln Avenue and Chestnut Street in downtown Winnetka.

HCRE management plans to launch comprehensive improvements to its neighboring Winnetka properties to boost foot traffic and business for tenants, most of which are small locally-owned firms. Drawing on the company’s experience with block management in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and along Fifth Avenue South in Naples, Florida, HCRE intends to introduce statue walks, live music events, and other pedestrian-friendly activities to downtown Winnetka. Aesthetic improvements are also in the pipeline to promote a consistent, appealing vision for the retail district.

New properties acquired by HCRE include 501 Chestnut Street, 561 Lincoln Street, and 585 Lincoln Street, with 874 Green Bay Road and 1215 Washington Avenue in Wilmette under contract. HCRE also owns commercial properties in Kenilworth and Lake Forest.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of these properties, which we think they will complement our existing holdings very well,” noted Greg Hoffmann, HCRE principal. “Our goal is to promote our tenants, who by and large are locally-owned boutiques, by raising awareness and creating a fun, exciting atmosphere for the shopper.”

About Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate

Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate (HCRE), is an established real estate holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. HCRE transforms and maintains properties to a Class “A+” standard, or more commonly known as the “Hoffmann Standard.” This commitment to excellence contributes to HCRE’s overall tenancy rate of 97 percent. The Company's portfolio is rapidly growing, consisting of both stabilized and value-add properties in strategic locations throughout the country, with future investments in the United States and abroad. Our reputation represents an unrivaled commitment to excellence and is becoming more widespread with every transaction. Learn more at HoffmanCRE.com.