Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities (SKLD) will hold its annual benefit, Celebrating Kids’ Strengths, at 7:00 pm on Friday, April 21 at the Indian Harbor Yacht Club in Greenwich, CT. Disability attorney and ADHD motivational speaker Robert Tudisco will be the Master of Ceremonies. Simon Teakle of Simon Teakle Fine Jewelry & Objects in Greenwich, CT will serve as auctioneer.

At this year’s event, SKLD will honor Dr. Christopher Bogart, founder and executive director of The Southfield Center for Development in Darien, CT, with its 2017 Community Service Award. Christopher M. Bogart, PhD, is a licensed clinical psychologist who has worked in both the private and public sectors for the past twenty years. Along with work at The Southfield Center, he provides program consultations to local schools, as well as supervision to doctoral students in psychology. In addition, Dr. Bogart serves as the School Psychologist at the New Canaan Country School.

Dr. Bogart received his undergraduate training at Georgetown University and received his doctoral degree from The American University. Dr. Bogart has served as staff psychologist at the Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City and Director of Psychology at the Rockland Children’s Psychiatric Center in Orangeburg, New York. While serving as director at Rockland, Dr. Bogart organized and administered an externship training program for clinical psychology and social work graduate students, and he devised a hospital-wide behavior modification program for children. He has also conducted research studies in ADHD, social skills training, and depression in children.

In 2010, Dr. Bogart founded The Southfield Center for Development, a family-centered, interdisciplinary practice providing an integrated approach to learning, emotional, and behavior issues. The Southfield Center offers more than 30 skilled practitioners in specialty areas such as therapy and tutoring who work together to address a wide spectrum of needs for children, adolescents, and families.

“For the past 17 years, I have been fortunate to rely on Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities as a resource for the children and families that I’ve worked with,” says Dr. Bogart. “To be chosen to receive this award is an honor and a high point in my career.”

The Fred J. Epstein Youth Achievement Awards will also be presented to student winners, hailing from across the United States. The major award is for $1,000. The Youth Achievement Awards recognize the strengths and accomplishments of young people with learning disabilities and/or ADHD despite their struggles in school.

The evening’s gala will feature a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, including a wine auction, in addition to the awards program. It will also showcase the outstanding achievements of the seven 2017 Fred J. Epstein Youth Achievement Award winners. Auction items include a vacation package to Walt Disney World in Orlando, 9th row tickets to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, tickets to the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, and a weekend at a beautiful home in Stratton, Vermont.

Gala tickets at $200, $250 and $500 are available at the SKLD website.

The Pinnacle Sponsor for the Benefit Gala is the Southfield Center for Development in Darien, CT – a family-centered, interdisciplinary practice dedicated to providing comprehensive evaluation and care with an integrated solution to the needs of children and adolescents. The Summit Sponsor, Lindamood-Bell Learning Center in Darien, CT, provides research-based instruction in reading, comprehension, and literacy processing. Additional sponsors include Affinion Group, Eagle Hill School Greenwich, the Tarrytown, NY-based law firm Barger & Gaines, and Winston Prep.

About Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities, Inc.

Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities, Inc. is a Westport, CT-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the parents of children with learning disabilities (LD) and attention deficit disorders (ADHD) via its educational programs, award-winning website and blog, and free e-newsletter at http://www.SmartKidswithLD.org. The organization also educates the public about these children’s gifts and talents. Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy and Anne Ford are Honorary Board members and Henry Winkler, Golden Globe award-winning actor, director and author, serves as the organization’s Honorary Chairman.

