iXerv Payroll Solutions unites iXerv’s uncompromising focus on Employee Central with our proven track record as a leader in cloud payroll and payroll integration.

iXerv (http://www.iXerv.com) today announced the introduction of iXerv Payroll Solutions (iXPS), a comprehensive set of services and technology that facilitate Employee Central-to-payroll integration for customers of all sizes and geographies across three different payroll installation types.

iXerv Payroll Solutions (iXPS) combines iXerv’s significant on-premise and cloud SAP payroll implementation experience with its innovative, SAP-certified iXerv/Celergo Payroll Connector to provide a complete Employee Central-to-payroll integration solution for customers that use any combination of on-premise SAP Payroll, cloud-based Employee Central Payroll, or multi-country payroll outsourcing (MCPO) landscapes. By offering MCPO as an option, iXerv Payroll Solutions (iXPS) allows companies or local country offices with employee populations less than 1,000 to achieve the same integration with Employee Central as larger enterprises using on-premise SAP Payroll or Employee Central Payroll.

“iXerv Payroll Solutions unites iXerv’s uncompromising focus on Employee Central with our proven track record as a leader in cloud payroll and payroll integration,” said Luc Bossaert, iXerv Global Chief Executive Officer. “iXerv is the first SAP partner in the world to offer Employee Central integration for both large employee populations with on-premise and Employee Central Payroll and small-to-mid-sized employee populations with MCPO. This gives tremendous flexibility to customers that may have a diverse payroll landscape but want to integrate them all to a single Employee Central instance,” added Bossaert.

By choosing to integrate payroll data and processes across on-premise, Employee Central Payroll or MCPO with iXerv Payroll Solutions (iXPS), customers ensure that their end users will have a consistent user experience when they access payslips or data from Employee Central without regard to the payroll platform on which they were processed.

About iXerv

iXerv is dedicated to SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central as a foundation for your business. As a certified SAP partner, iXerv believes that a strong core HRIS is a critical part of every successful cloud HCM landscape. That’s why our focus is on Employee Central. Our team of HCM experts works hard to ensure the proper implementation, integration, optimization and support of Employee Central in order to build a solid cloud HCM foundation. iXerv has offices in Europe, USA, the Middle East and Africa.