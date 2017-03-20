XumaK to Showcase Core Services and Solutions at Adobe Summit

At XumaK we can appreciate how critical it is to put your best foot forward with customers. That’s why we’re so passionate about helping enterprises find the best marketing solutions for their teams.

XumaK, LLC., a leading provider of innovative end-to-end services for digital marketing and e-commerce, will have a team of experts on-site at the Adobe Summit Digital Marketing Conference to share their latest offerings, host free demos and connect with industry leaders.

The conference takes place from March 19 – 23 at The Palazzo and The Venetian hotels in Las Vegas.

Marcos Andrés Antil, founder of XumaK, stated, “At XumaK we can appreciate how critical it is to put your best foot forward with customers. That’s why we’re so passionate about helping enterprises find the best marketing solutions for their teams. To meet these professionals face-to-face at the Adobe Summit offers an unparalleled opportunity to exchange ideas and share expertise.”

The company is also a sponsor of the event. They can be found at Booth #545, adjacent to the Community Pavilion. The team will conduct live demos of various offerings, such as Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Sites, AEM Mobile and the new AEM Screens.

XumaK was honored to receive the Adobe Specialization certification for Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) last year. Current customers include leading brands such as Digicel and Lifeway Christian Resources.

About XumaK

XumaK, an Adobe Business Partner, is a leading digital marketing and technology consultancy helping the world’s largest brands generate revenue growth. Founded in 2003, XumaK's innovative end-to-end delivery platform, BedrocK, makes it possible for your company to successfully implement digital experience platforms through an agnostic and scalable integration platform.

XumaK is headquartered in Miami with offices in Southern California, Guatemala City, Guatemala, and Medellin, Colombia. XumaK delivers professional services excellence for clients in North, Central, and South America, as well as for clients across the globe. Visit http://www.xumak.com.