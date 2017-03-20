White Paper: One of a Kind: How Middle Market Companies Leverage Integrated Business Planning

Authors, Eric Deutsch and Aditya Sobti, have direct experience working in fast-growing, middle market companies. They now guide Oliver Wight clients to implement Integrated Business Planning in middle market companies.

The paper details unique qualities and business needs of middle market companies. They show how these unique qualities are not stumbling blocks and how fast growing companies leverage IBP to:

1) Establish disciplined financial planning and execution,

2) Manage and sustain the right growth, and

3) Attract and retain talent.

About the Authors

Sales and Operations Planning Process Educator ERIC DEUTSCH, principal with Oliver Wight, has extensive hands-on industry experience in manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain management in the global specialty chemical and biotech industry.

Prior to joining Oliver Wight, he held several leadership positions with Merck, KGaA (EMD Millipore in North America). He led Merck teams through an Enterprise Resource Planning (SAP) implementation, Sales and Operations Planning implementation, several mergers and acquisitions, and major corporate restructuring projects.

Since joining the Oliver Wight team, Deutsch has worked with a broad range of companies and organizations across several industries: apparel, food, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, service, biotech, and defense. He received his degree in Bacteriology from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Supply Chain Planning Expert Aditya Sobti, a principal with Oliver Wight, has 18 years of experience in the chemical process industry. He comes to Oliver Wight with international experience and a successful track record in streamlining global supply chains, optimizing operations assets, restructuring, and process improvement.

Sobti led numerous Supply Chain integration and realignment activities at Merck, which resulted in notable improvements, such as increasing gross margin, reducing inventory, improving cash flow, and increasing on-time, in-full performance. Most recently, as Global Supply Chain Director for R. T. Vanderbilt (Vanderbilt Chemicals & Vanderbilt Minerals), Sobti led the implementation of a best-in-class Integrated Business Planning (IBP) process that resulted in improvements in forecast accuracy and service level, as well as reduction in working capital.

Sobti received his PhD in Organic Chemistry and participated in the Merck Internal Management Program.

About the S&OP Experts, Oliver Wight Americas

Oliver Wight has a 40-year track record of delivering business improvement to some of the world’s best-known organizations. We believe that sustainable improvement can only be made through your own people. Unlike other consultancy firms, we transfer our knowledge to you, which means you can achieve performance levels and financial results that last. Our principals are seasoned professionals who have real-world manufacturing experience. They are thought leaders in the fields of supply chain management, integrated business planning, demand management, and product management. The largest worldwide consultancy of its type, Oliver Wight has offices throughout Europe, North and South America, and the Asia/Pacific Region.