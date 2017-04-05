SpotterRF Releases SpotterCOP to Manage Thousands of Radar

SpotterRF, the leader in low cost compact surveillance radar (CSR), today announced its new SpotterCOP (Common Operational Picture) situational awareness management system. The system empowers electrical utility security personnel to monitor and manage complex distributed perimeter security installations with large numbers of sites, radars, and cameras.

“Especially in the electric utility industry with many substations, central control and management of site security requires complex technology to maximize situational awareness,“ states Logan Harris, SpotterRF CEO. “SpotterCOP empowers large utilities to easily monitor and respond rapidly to ensure system health.”

SpotterCOP provides a system level view of the condition of the perimeter security system and a way for the quick identification and prioritization of health-related events in a web-based user interface.

Features:



Monitors 100's of sites and 1000's of radars and cameras

Quickly view entire system well-being in a world view online user interface

Auto-classifies “Health Alerts” by type of alert

Upgrades connected site radar manager servers and radars with a single click

The Need

As large companies roll out multi-site systems of perimeter protection sensors and cameras, the task of monitoring the entire system health becomes extremely difficult to visualize and prioritize. A significant amount of time is spent everyday by security personnel checking each device or filtering through a stream of email health alerts.

SpotterCOP automates existing manual processes of monitoring, prioritizing and alerting security personnel. At a glance, security personnel can now see the state of the system and can quickly respond to the highest priority situations.

In addition to real-time monitoring, SpotterCOP automates the task of updating the firmware for hundreds of sites and thousands of radar sensors, which can take days if done manually. Instead, SpotterCOP upgrades the firmware of all the radar site management servers and Spotter radars with the click of a button.

SpotterRF delivers its award-winning compact surveillance radar (CSR) systems through more than 60 strategic integrators to a global marketplace in 24 countries on six continents. SpotterRF will be at ISC West in Las Vegas on April 5-7 in booth 16109.

About SpotterRF

SpotterRF provides protection beyond fences with the world’s most advanced Compact Surveillance Radar (CSR) system for perimeter security and force protection. Made in the USA and engineered for extreme conditions, SpotterRF technology is the most compact, lightweight, energy efficient, and cost-effective radar for elite warfighters and critical infrastructure requirements, such as electrical utilities. To view SpotterRF's radar quality comparison, click here.

For a more information, visit https://spotterrf.com/commercial-products/

