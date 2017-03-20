Lawn Doctor Announces New Lawn Care Franchise in Houston, TX

Shahul Hameed “I want to give my customers the peace of mind that they’ve hired a local service provider they can count on.”

Lawn Doctor is pleased to announce the opening of Lawn Doctor of West Houston. Owned by Houston resident Shahul Hameed, this Lawn Doctor franchise provides customized lawn care services, including fertilization, weed control, aeration and shrub care.

Shahul has a degree in chemical engineering as well as a MBA, and uses both his technical and business experience to deliver the highest degree of knowledge and quality service to his customers. “It matters that I give my customers comprehensive information about our services, with sufficient technical detail to feel confident that Lawn Doctor is not just another lawn care company,” Shahul says. “I want to give my customers the peace of mind that they’ve hired a local service provider they can count on.”

Contributing to the beauty and curb appeal of the greater Houston area is a big part of Shahul’s business mission. “The most important aspects of lawn and landscape care is a yard that is green, lush and maintained, even in winter,” Shahul observes. “For me, this has always been a sign that the home is equally well cared for, and will have a steadily increasing property value.” With two young sons, Shahul’s family spends a lot of time outdoors, so he also knows, first-hand, how enjoyable it is to have a healthy, green lawn.

“We are delighted to welcome Shahul to the Lawn Doctor family of companies,” said Scott Frith, Lawn Doctor President and CEO. “His extensive education serves him very well, as does his personal commitment to exceed customer expectations.”

