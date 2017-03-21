Cindy Wilkey, Vice President of Product, The StayWell Company Consumability is an important element of patient education and engagement, which is why we are continuously evolving our solutions to meet the current market demands and usability preferences.

The StayWell Company announced today that it has further expanded its suite of customizable, digital health education content used by health care providers across the country through its Krames On-Demand solution. The enhancements are in response to a growing demand for pediatric patient education content, a growing consumer demand for digital content—specifically, video content—and the need for educational tools that can be customized by hospitals and health systems.

“Consumability is an important element of patient education and engagement, which is why we are continuously evolving our solutions to meet the current market demands and usability preferences, while advancing the clinical needs of those who deliver care and manage patient populations,” said Cindy Wilkey, vice president of product for StayWell. “The latest enhancements to Krames On-Demand provide both added functionality for providers and deeper, more interactive content for patients.”

The following upgrades are available to hospitals and health systems that license Krames On-Demand:



Custom Content Builder – Krames On-Demand users can now customize patient education HealthSheets to reflect the needs of their organization and patient populations. The enhanced editing tool allows clinicians to blend their proprietary content with clinical content and medical images from StayWell.

KidsHealth® Content – StayWell’s agreement with KidsHealth gives clinicians access to more than 1,000 educational instructions created just for pediatrics, by pediatric clinical teams. KidsHealth comes from the nonprofit Nemours Center for Children’s Health Media, a pediatrician-led group devoted to creating family-friendly education since 1992. KidsHealth Patient Instructions focus on what families need to know and address common reasons for therapeutic failure.

Health Entertainment Video Solutions – StayWell is expanding its health entertainment offering, which was made possible after the company acquired ShareWIK Media Group in 2016. As a result, Krames On-Demand now features more than 600 experiential, personal storytelling videos that feature a first-person perspective on real-life health situations from real patients.

Video HealthSheets™ – Krames On-Demand features Video HealthSheets, which are articles exported into the various Electronic Health Records (EHR) formats containing information about the videos licensed in Krames On-Demand. Clinicians can print and give these to patients just like they do other educational materials. Patients can then take the sheets home and access the videos the clinician has asked them to watch.

“The wide range of content and delivery options available through our Krames On-Demand solution, coupled with our trusted content and the thousands of topics we address, gives health care providers the power to improve patient education and engagement, while improving communication and fine-tuning services offered to distinct patient populations,” said Wilkey.

To learn more about Krames On-Demand or other patient education solutions from StayWell, contact info(at)kramesstaywell(dot)com, visit staywell.com or attend a StayWell webinar on March 29, 2017 at 2:00 PM, EST. Register at: http://staywell.com/kod/.

