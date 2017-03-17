All Year Cooling is Including a Nest Thermostat with AC Installations

We’re going Green this St. Patrick’s Day. We understand how hot it can get in the summer in South Florida and we want to help all Florida residents keep their homes cool while saving energy in the process.

All Year Cooling, a local South Florida air conditioner installation and repair company is having a St. Patrick’s Day Sale. With all AC installations through March 20, 2017, All Year Cooling will include, and professionally install a Nest Thermostat and UV light. With summer quickly approaching, the family owned company is helping South Florida customers stay cool in style.

The Nest Thermostat is able to learn what temperature users like and will build a schedule around daily activities. Using the thermostat’s sensors and using the phone location, Nest can automatically adjust itself to an Eco temperature to save energy when customers are not home.

The Nest Thermostat allows customers to see how much energy they use and the energy saving benefits provided by Nest sets it apart from other thermostats.

The Nest Thermostat provides additional benefits to the home besides keeping customers cool. By linking the Nest Thermostat with Nest Protect, Nest will automatically turn off the unit if it detects smoke or carbon monoxide. To learn more about the Free Nest thermostat and installation, visit the All Year Cooling Coupons website.

All Year Cooling President, Tommy Smith is quoted as saying, “We’re going Green this St. Patrick’s Day. We understand how hot it can get in the summer in South Florida and we want to help all Florida residents keep their homes cool while saving energy in the process.” All Year Cooling knows what it takes to keep South Florida cool and out of the heat.

Established in 1973, All Year Cooling has completed over 150,000 air conditioner installations in South Florida. Their goal is to provide the consumer with the best overall value and service on new air conditioner installations, maintenance, and repairs. As a family-owned business, Tommy Smith along with his team makes it their mission to provide quality service and remain a trusted part of the South Florida community for their HVAC needs.